Kelly Rowland Welcomes Spring in the Best Way Ever

Last week, we rewarded this lovely lady for her ability to wear multiple outfits in one day, each one better than the next. And today, we're doing the same.

Today's winner, Kelly Rowland, was busy Tuesday promoting her new book Woah, Baby! ($17; amazon.com) all over New York City. She went from AOL's Build Series straight to Sirius XM's station headquarters and we imagine she stopped at a Starbucks in between because #caffeine.

But more to the point ...

If you found yourself in the Big Apple yesterday, you know it was the first stunningly beautiful day we have had in a while. Bare shoulders, sandals, and, yes, even a freshly shaved leg could been seen! And Rowland fully embraced the springy whether with two fantastic floral looks.

The first: a HEAD-TO-TOE (yes, shoes, too!) Fendi look that included a spring 2017 high-neck brocade minidress. And the second (and my personal favorite): a silk pantsuit, which is floral AND partly houndstooth. Too much? Or just enough.

April 12, 2017 While out promoting her book, Rowland wore a silk pantsuit, which is floral AND partly houndstooth. Too much? Or just enough. Cindy Ord/Getty

