Is This the Chicest Canadian Tuxedo We've Ever Seen?

Joey Potter wore some kickass denim on Dawson’s Creek. That overall collection? Those denim jackets!? COME ON!

Now, Joey wears more buttoned-up attire, like silky dresses and tailored pants. But yesterday, while out and about in New York promoting her new project The Kennedys: After Camelot, Potter showed people everywhere how to adultify the Canadian tuxedo.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

JP opted for a light blue A.P.C. cotton-chambray button-up with a pretty, ruffled yoke neckline. She tucked said shirt into a pair of worn, classic straight leg jeans in a darker blue. The color combo is key here, in making the outfit less costume-y and more chic-y. To accessorize, she opted for a pair of Gucci loafers (because what other shoe would you wear?) and a hold-everything-imaginable white Tod’s bag.

So, Joey Potter, you win. And your high pony ain’t that bad, either.