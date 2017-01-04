Kate Beckinsale Proves Pajamas Are Real Clothes

I, probably more than most, love a silk pajama set. Give me a Morgan Lane Ruthie Top and Chantal Pant (yes, IT’S CALLED THE RUTHIE!) or an Olivia von Halle Coco set and I’m one happy lady. Pajamas, especially the silk kind, are comfortable, chic, and although they have the tendency to get wrinkly, have an “I am so effortlessly cool” attitude about them.

Kate Beckinsale is also a fan of the silk pajama-looking sets, which means 1) she has great taste and 2) Kate Beckinsale and I have something in common.

In July of last year, Beckinsale was seen leaving LAX airport in an office-white silk top and pants that I would gladly nap in and wear to dinner. Especially if I were to pair them with that chic hot pink heel she wore. (Sidenote: Did she FLY IN THOSE?).

On Tuesday, she continued to show her affinity for the look, this time at New York's JFK airport. The actress wore the best shade of pink ever (and yes, that’s a specific shade of pink, didn’t you know?) with a heeled sandal (apparently she does not know it’s January) and an incredibly chic camel coat. It takes a lot for us to say this, but this is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley level airport glam.

YOU WIN, KB.