How to Wear a Suit Without Feeling like You're Wearing a Suit

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 16, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Ah the front row of a major fashion show ... so many celebrities, so many great outfits, so much to look at.

Michael Kors has, consistently, one of star-studdiest (yes, we're making THAT a word) front rows of them all: Blake Lively, EmRata, Deepika Padukone ... that's tough competition when it comes to outfits.

February 16, 2017

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

But if we HAD to choose, which we do, because there's only ONE winner of fashion a day, we'd choose model Jourdan Dunn.

Dunn is so chic that she didn't even have to walk in the show to win fashion. She arrived in a Michael Kors gray cashmere asymmetric pullover and stretch wool pants with black Sherry sandals, all from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

You know how much we love a monochromatic look—and one that involves an asymmetrical sweater? OK!

