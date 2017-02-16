How to Wear a Suit Without Feeling like You're Wearing a Suit

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Ah the front row of a major fashion show ... so many celebrities, so many great outfits, so much to look at.
Michael Kors has, consistently, one of star-studdiest (yes, we're making THAT a word) front rows of them all: Blake Lively, EmRata, Deepika Padukone ... that's tough competition when it comes to outfits.
But if we HAD to choose, which we do, because there's only ONE winner of fashion a day, we'd choose model Jourdan Dunn.
Dunn is so chic that she didn't even have to walk in the show to win fashion. She arrived in a Michael Kors gray cashmere asymmetric pullover and stretch wool pants with black Sherry sandals, all from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection.
You know how much we love a monochromatic look—and one that involves an asymmetrical sweater? OK!