Jhené Aiko Teaches Us How to Dress Like a Cat

Jhené Aiko sings one of my favorite songs, "Bed Piece." It’s the kind of song you should listen to if you’re getting out of bed after an early evening nap and forced to get ready for a night out. It’s the kind of song that would make you pick out a fantastic outfit.

So maybe Aiko listened to her own song while getting ready for last night’s Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter. The R&B songstress arrived with boyfriend Big Sean in a white and black leopard crop top and matching pants.

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Jimmy Choo Illicit Fragrance

It was like, if a leopard had an event to go to and wanted to channel Selena Gomez’s pajama looks, this is what it would wear. She wore a pair of metallic Jimmy Choos, a subtle choice to balance the wild look.

RELATED: Jhené Aiko Takes Us Behind the Scenes During Her Tour with Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

Roar.