Who's Chicer: Jennifer Lopez or Her Bird?

Jennifer Lopez. I love you so much for so many reasons, only one of which is because I never have to worry about your sartorial choices. You look ridiculously impeccable every time you leave your house. Sure, sometimes I don't LOVE your gown. But even though we have different tastes, you kill it every red carpet and sidewalk.

RELATED: J.Lo’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Sewed a Custom Dress for Mom

Case in point: To promote the new season of Shades of Blue, Lopez wore a fabulous Zuhair Murad sweater, featuring the happiest, most beautiful bird we've ever seen. And if you're thinking, "I, too, should get a top with a bird on it," make sure yours is sparkly, because that's the ticket.

VIDEO: See the Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s Collaboration With Giuseppe Zanotti

She paired the puffy-sleeved sweater with a pair of lace-up Marissa Webb leather high-waisted pants in a way that only J.Lo (or maybe Gigi Hadid) could. Ladies and gents, be ecareful trying this at home.

Win.