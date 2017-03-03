Who's Chicer: Jennifer Lopez or Her Bird?

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Jennifer Lopez. I love you so much for so many reasons, only one of which is because I never have to worry about your sartorial choices. You look ridiculously impeccable every time you leave your house. Sure, sometimes I don't LOVE your gown. But even though we have different tastes, you kill it every red carpet and sidewalk.
Case in point: To promote the new season of Shades of Blue, Lopez wore a fabulous Zuhair Murad sweater, featuring the happiest, most beautiful bird we've ever seen. And if you're thinking, "I, too, should get a top with a bird on it," make sure yours is sparkly, because that's the ticket.
She paired the puffy-sleeved sweater with a pair of lace-up Marissa Webb leather high-waisted pants in a way that only J.Lo (or maybe Gigi Hadid) could. Ladies and gents, be ecareful trying this at home.
Win.