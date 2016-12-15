#WhoWonFashionToday: Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

December 15, 2016

Today, we’re giving big ups to Jennifer Lawrence for wearing this Dior beauty from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first collection. Here’s the thing about Lawrence: The times when she wears a super stiff gown, she looks and acts uncomfortable. What’s so great about this dress is that it has the old Hollywood silhouette with a little something extra: that adorable embroidered heart.

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK."

Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 15, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Lawrence also took this opportunity to play around with accessories. The juxtaposition between the sweet princess dress and the edgier choker and earrings, c’est magnifique.

And in truth, this Dior collection is the perfect one to pull from for Lawrence. The show celebrated feminism, mixing super tailored pieces with romantic, rolling gowns. It was all about empowerment; a subject Lawrence never shies away from.

Jennifer Lawrence's Red Carpet Style
<p>In Cinq à Sept, 2016</p>
In Cinq à Sept, 2016

J. Law bared her toned abs in this Cinq à Sept crop top ($295; modaoperandi.com) and a blush pink and black lace midi skirt by the same brand ($465; modaoperandi.com), paired with trendy black heels featuring floral ankle straps and clear toe straps.

<p>In Christian Dior, 2016</p>
In Christian Dior, 2016

Would the actress really pick any other designer to wear to the premiere of her own film, Passengers? Of course not, and she looked gorgeous in this white Dior dress, with a sheer, tulle skirt, and bustier-style bodice featuring a sparkling heart on her chest. Lawrence sported a bold red lip, wearing her hair in a messy updo, finishing off the look with a sparkling choker necklace. 

<p>In&nbsp;Altuzarra, 2016</p>
In Altuzarra, 2016

Lawrence paired a printed skirt and top from the same designer, looking stunning, as usual, at the Beverly Hills photocall for her film Passengers. She finished off the look with a simple pendant necklace, peep-toe pumps, and a gold bangle bracelet.

<p>In Dolce &amp; Gabbana, 2016</p>
In Dolce & Gabbana, 2016

At the German photocall for Passengers, Lawrence pulled out all the stops with a black and white polka dot skirt and crop top set, paired with sheer black pumps. She upped the drama in her beauty look, sporting smoky eye makeup and wearing her hair down in beachy waves. 

<p>In Proenza Schouler, 2016</p>
In Proenza Schouler, 2016

At the London photocall for Passengers, Lawrence donned a long-sleeved, black-and-red dress with a high-low hemline, embellished with a velvet belt at the waist.

<p>In 3.1 Phillip Lim, 2016</p>
In 3.1 Phillip Lim, 2016

J. Law makes a serious case for the skirt suit, wowing in this white ensemble with a black boat-neck shirt layered underneath the blazer. Black peep-toe pumps with an embellished buckle finished off the look. 

<p>In Dior, 2016</p>
In Dior, 2016

The actress played on her movie's celestial theme at the Parisian photocall for Passengers, with a fitted gray sweater embellished with "L'Etoile" ("star" in French), tiny stars, and a large star pattern on the chest. She paired the piece with an ice blue sheer tulle skirt with tiny metallic insect-shaped embroidery throughout.

<p>In Elie Saab, 2016</p>
In Elie Saab, 2016

The Hunger Games actress glowed in this blush pink gown with an intricate, strappy neckline, soft pleats in the skirt, and a thick belt at the waist, at the British Academy Britannia Awards. We're loving her neutral makeup to match the soft look of the gown, especially her shimmery pink lip gloss, in almost the exact same shade as the dress.

In Dior Haute Couture, 2016
In Dior Haute Couture, 2016

Lawrence was a complete bombshell at the premiere of X-Men Apocalypse in a sexy cut-out silver Dior Haute Couture silk crepe satin gown that she accented with jewelry by Jacquie Aiche, Meira T, and Pomellato.

<p>In Alexander Wang, 2016</p>
In Alexander Wang, 2016

After the 2016 Academy Awards, Lawrence changed into an Alexander Wang gown with Anita Ko jewelry for the Vanity Fair party.

Jennifer Lawrence - Oscars 2016
In Dior, 2016

For the 2016 Oscars, the actress—who was nominated for her role in Joy—chose a Dior gown.

Jennifer Lawrence Golden Globes 2016
In Christian Dior, 2016

Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning in a red formfitting Christian Dior gown at the Golden Globes. She accented her look with Chopard jewelry and Roger Vivier shoes.

"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala
In Dior Haute Couture, 2015

Lawrence opted for a modified version of a look from the designer's spring 2015 couture collection, turning what was an embellished cut-out dress into a floor-length gown to co-host the 2015 Met Gala.

Jennifer Lawrence
In Galvan, 2015

Lawrence stepped out to a Met Gala after-party wearing a silver slip dress from Galvan's Fall 2015 collection.

Jennifer Lawrence
In Louis Vuitton, 2015

The actress attended Comic-Con in San Diego wearing a flowing black gown from Louise Vuitton's 2016 resort collection. 

Jennifer Lawrence
In Prada, 2015

While attending the Producers Guild Awards, Lawrence wore a pale Prada gown embellished with crystal detailing. 

Jennifer Lawrence
In Christian Dior, 2015

While promoting Serena in New York City, Lawrence wore a sparkling Dior dress with cut-out details from the spring 2015 couture collection. 

Jennifer Lawrence
In Christian Dior Couture, 2014

At the 2014 SAG Awards, she chose a strapless column embedded with iridescent sequins. She finished off her look with a pair of geometric drop Jennifer Meyer earrings.

Jennifer Lawrence
In Louis Vuitton, 2014

Lawrence opted for an embellished Louis Vuitton dress paired with Manolo Blahnik sandals for the Catching Fire premiere after-party in London.

Golden Globes 2014
In Dior, 2014

In a full-skirted Dior gown accented with two black ribbon bands cinching her waist and hip for the Golden Globes. She accessorized with Neil Lane gemstone jewels and a black Roger Vivier clutch.

