Jennifer Hudson Is a Superhero in a Velvet Cape

It takes a seriously chic woman to wear a Brandon Maxwell dress. The designer’s pieces are bold, sexy, and sophisticated. They are what I like to call “HERE I AM” pieces.

Yesterday, while promoting her Netflix movie, Sandy Wexler, Jennifer Hudson certainly told New York she was in town by wearing the mini-est of mini dresses by the great Maxwell. The dress, from Maxwell’s fall 2016 collection, was black velvet and had a precariously va-va-voom neckline. She paired it with a matching robe/cape situation, also in black velvet, which made her look like a damn superhero. Case in point:

Today was fun!!! NYC showed me so much love today and I hope they felt mine right back ! Thank u guys ! A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

She added a bold red lip and a pair of bedazzled silver sandals, because why not be more fabulous than everyone else in the Big Apple if ya can be.