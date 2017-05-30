Jared Leto Was the Best Dressed Person in Europe Yesterday

What do you wear to a Gucci show? Do you go classic? Opting for a simple LBD with some discreet, yet clearly visible logo print? Or do you go all-out, full-on Alessandro Michele? Mixed prints, patterns, colors, the whole shebang? It’s a hard decision, but people had to make it to attend Gucci’s cruise 2018 show yesterday in Italy.

May 30, 2017 Leto, forever a Gucci fanatic, arrived at the Palazzo Pitti wearing a Gucci fall 2017 bumble bee printed shirt, pink velvet robe (need it now), mustard colored track pants, and silver high-top sneakers. gucci/Instagram

RELATED: Jared Leto Re-Lists His $2 Million “Starter” Mansion—See Inside the L.A. Home

Kirsten Dunst wore a silk crepe floral embroidered skirt and shirt. Dakota Johnson opted for a floral frock with a bow detail and plunging neckline. Musician Beth Ditto, who performed after the show, wore a blue lurex gold leaf jacquard silk suit with crystal detailing and a matching headpiece. That is chic. But out of all the attendees at the Gucci cruise show, without a doubt (and to no surprise, of course) Jared Leto WON.

VIDEO: Gucci Slide Splurge: Pay on Credit or Debit

Leto, forever a Gucci fanatic, arrived at the Palazzo Pitti wearing a Gucci fall 2017 bumble bee printed shirt, pink velvet robe (need it now), mustard colored track pants, Carrera Eyewear sunglasses, and silver high-top sneakers. Best part? All of this stuff is practically available. We found versions of almost all of it on gucci.com. So you’re welcome.