Janelle Monáe Teaches the LBD a Lesson

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
JANELLE MONÁE. How do you consistently show up in the most creative, coolest looks ever? Monáe arrived to Los Angeles Confidential’s Spring Oscar issue party wearing a hand-embroidered black lace dress from Antonio Marras’s spring 2017 collection. She basically was telling the iconic Little Black Dress: “I’m through with you! It’s time for something snazzier.”
The dress, part of a collection inspired by Malick Sidibé’s famous nightlife photographs from Mali in the '50s and '60s has feathers, lace, and embroidered leopard-pattern prints. The Moonlight star added a Emm Kuo black and blue resin and oyster shell clutch and Yossi Harari earrings and made sure her nails were perfectly matched to her outfit: each one a different black-and-white pattern.
Winning.