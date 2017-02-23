Janelle Monáe Teaches the LBD a Lesson

JANELLE MONÁE. How do you consistently show up in the most creative, coolest looks ever? Monáe arrived to Los Angeles Confidential’s Spring Oscar issue party wearing a hand-embroidered black lace dress from Antonio Marras’s spring 2017 collection. She basically was telling the iconic Little Black Dress: “I’m through with you! It’s time for something snazzier.”

RELATED: 6 Times Janelle Monáe’s Hair Accessories Were Better than Yours

The dress, part of a collection inspired by Malick Sidibé’s famous nightlife photographs from Mali in the '50s and '60s has feathers, lace, and embroidered leopard-pattern prints. The Moonlight star added a Emm Kuo black and blue resin and oyster shell clutch and Yossi Harari earrings and made sure her nails were perfectly matched to her outfit: each one a different black-and-white pattern.

RELATED: Why Moonlight Is the One Movie You Need to See This Month

Winning.