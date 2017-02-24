Issa Rae Continues Her Winning Style Evolution

February 24, 2017

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 24, 2017 @ 10:30 am

What does it take to stand out at one of the most star-studded events of the calendar year? Ask Issa Rae.

The Insecure actress, who once favored leather jackets and tees, arrived to Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event  yesterday in a truly glamorous gown by Francesca Miranda. One that we undoubtedly can add to our beloved Naked Dress gallery.

Rae has been on a fashion rampage since the Golden Globes thanks to her stylist, Ayana, who has put her in fitted, Hollywood-glad looks all awards season long.

16 Times Issa Rae Was the Definition of #HairGoals
<p>2017 Golden Globe Awards&nbsp;</p>
2017 Golden Globe Awards 

The TV star wore a regal rope twist style to this year's Golden Globe Awards. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>2017&nbsp;Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch&nbsp;</p>
2017 Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch 

Issa's accessorized do won the red carpet at this year's Independent Spirit Awards Nominee brunch. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p>2016&nbsp;<em>Insecure&nbsp;</em>L.A. Premiere</p>
2016 Insecure L.A. Premiere

The writer and actress looked breathtaking in this hairstyle at the October 2016 premiere of Insecure in L.A. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p>2016 HBO Post-Emmy Awards Reception</p>
2016 HBO Post-Emmy Awards Reception

Issa Rae dons a textured up-do for the HBO Post Emmy Awards reception in September 2016. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
<p>October 2016 Jimmy Fallon Appearance&nbsp;</p>
October 2016 Jimmy Fallon Appearance 

 Issa Rae rocks a braided style during her interview with Jimmy Fallon in October 2016. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>October 2017 Jimmy Fallon Appearance&nbsp;</p>
October 2017 Jimmy Fallon Appearance 

We need a complete 360 of this braided updo--it's fabulous. 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
<p>2016&nbsp;<em>Insecure&nbsp;</em>Block Party&nbsp;</p>
2016 Insecure Block Party 

Issa Rae attends the September 2016 Insecure block party in style.

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>2016 Urbanworld Film Festival</p>
2016 Urbanworld Film Festival

Issa Rae's braided crown stunned at the Urbanworld Film Festival in September 2016. 

Kris Connor/FilmMagic
<p>2016 BronzeLens Film Festival</p>
2016 BronzeLens Film Festival

Issa Rae's beautiful mane captured everyone's attention at the BronzeLens Film Festival in August 2016. 

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>October 2016 SirusXM Radio Studio Appearance</p>
October 2016 SirusXM Radio Studio Appearance

Issa Rae's curly coils are perfection during a SiriusXM Studio appearance in October 2016. 

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>2015 Los Angeles Film Festival</p>
2015 Los Angeles Film Festival

Issa Rae's auburn fro looked amazing at the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
<p>2016 Los Angeles Film Festival</p>
2016 Los Angeles Film Festival

Issa Rae's side braids were a major hair win at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival.

Jerod Harris/WireImage
<p>2016 BET Awards Dinner&nbsp;</p>
2016 BET Awards Dinner 

Last year, Issa Rae's hair was simply fabulous at this 2015 BET Awards dinner. 

Jason Kempin/BET
<p>2017&nbsp;<em>Insecure&nbsp;</em>Panel Discussion</p>
2017 Insecure Panel Discussion

Issa Rae's perfect coif was #hairgoals at a Insecure panel discussion earlier this year. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>2014 L.A. Event</p>
2014 L.A. Event

Issa Rae was certainly the one to watch at this 2014 L.A. event. 

Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic
<p>2016 Appearance&nbsp;</p>
2016 Appearance 

Issa Rae's curls were poppin' during this 2016 appearance. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
1 of 16

So you win fashion today, Ms. Rae. You AND your naked dress.

