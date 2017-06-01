I Want Every Accessory on Gigi Hadid's Body

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Gigi Hadid. I’m telling you. Girl knows how to accessorize.
My two favorite colors are black and red, so Gigi definitely had a bit of a leg up when she wore this casual, yet epically accessorized look yesterday walking around SoHo in New York City. The outfit itself was model-off-duty perfection: she wore the coolest pair of Tommy Hilfiger Vintage Boyfriend High Waist jeans with a logo band exposed—tres '90s chic—and a simple black crop top. She paired the look with classic leather black Reebok sneakers, but added pops of red to make it FASHUN.
Gigi’s entire crew has been sporting these Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses and for good reason. We’ve basically had them on our must-have list for months since we first spotted the Hadidshians rocking them. They are the PERFECT cat-eye sunglasses and won’t cost you an arm and a leg. They’re currently sold out, but Selman’s collab is so good, we have no doubt you’ll find another pair you love.
Another key ingredient to her win? Those damn chic, thick gold hoops. Can’t get enough.
Please drop and give us all your accessories, Gigi. Thanks. Bye.