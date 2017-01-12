A Thank You Note to FLOTUS's Dress

January 12, 2017

First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final talk show appearance as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon wearing a zipped up Givenchy black crepe jersey jacket and skirt with silver leather pumps from the spring 2017 collection.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 12, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Last night, First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final talk show appearance as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon. While there, she took part in Fallon's famous "Thank You Notes" segment, where she took the opportunity to thank Barack, her silver fox, among other things.

Fallon, appropriately, wrote all of his thank you notes to Michelle. Duh.

Even the Internet does not have enough space to praise MObama's countless contributions to this country; for that thank you note, we'd need an infinite piece of paper.

So instead, we'll take this space simply to thank her for her undeniably perfect taste, which was expressed fully with last night's outfit.

Did you design this zippered wonder? Step up and let us know. You, along with Michelle, won fashion today. And those silver pumps ain't so bad either.

UPDATE: Givenchy (no surprises here) has claimed ownership! Michelle was in a black crepe jersey jacket and skirt with silver leather pumps, from the spring 2017 collection. 

Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
<p>2017</p>
2017

The former FLOTUS stunned in a black pin-striped dress complete with round metallic embellishments paired with black pointed-toe ankle-strap pumps at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

Marla Aufmuth/Getty for Pennsylvania Conference for Women
First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia Obama
2017 - Jason Wu

For the president's farewell address in Chicago, the First Lady chose a navy lace Jason Wu dress. The frock has added significance, as Wu is also the man who designed her white one-shoulder gown for the Inauguration Ball in 2009.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
<p>2016 - Tracy Reese</p>
2016 - Tracy Reese

While speaking at the Veterans Homelessness Summit, FLOTUS glowed in a cheery Tracy Reese floral-print dress, black pumps, and silver hoop earrings.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
<p>2016 - Atelier Versace</p>
2016 - Atelier Versace

For her final White House State Dinner, Michelle Obama pulled out all the stops, making a show-stopping entrance in a custom rose gold Atelier Versace chainmail gown with a fitted bodice, drapery, and an asymmetric off-shoulder neckline, styled with Le Vian diamonds.

Olivier Douliery/Pool via CNP/MediaPunch/IPX
<p>2016 - Giambattista Valli</p>
2016 - Giambattista Valli

FLOTUS glowed in a knit sleeveless dress that featured a chevron print crafted in black, white, gray, and pale blue colors. She topped the frock off with a thin black belt at her waist, a sparkling collar necklace, diamond drop earrings, and a pair of classic black pumps.

Startraks Photo
<p>2016 - Black Floral Dress</p>
2016 - Black Floral Dress

FLOTUS celebrated the fourth annual International Day of the Girl at an event in Washington, DC, wearing a black, white, and yellow floral print dress that she paired with leather pumps and drop earrings.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
<p>2016 - Self-Portrait</p>
2016 - Self-Portrait

FLOTUS wore a knee-length Self-Portrait dress with a black and white floral pattern and a splash of green on her right hip at Broadway Shines a Light on Girls' Education. A black mesh neckline highlighted her toned arms.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>2016 - Naeem Khan</p>
2016 - Naeem Khan

The First Lady stunned in a strapless Naeem Khan ball gown which featured a dramatic sweetheart neckline, a full skirt, and an eye-catching pattern of hand-painted gold leaf on black tulle at the Phoenix Awards Dinner.

MediaPunch/AKM-GSI
<p>2016 - Brandon Maxwell</p>
2016 - Brandon Maxwell

For the White House State Dinner in honor of Singapore's prime minister, the First Lady turned to Lady Gaga's fashion director, Brandon Maxwell, who created a custom, strapless ivory sponge crepe gown.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
<p>2016 - Naeem Khan</p>
2016 - Naeem Khan

The FLOTUS welcomed Singapore's Prime Minister and his wife to the White House in a brilliant yellow Naeem Khan dress covered in floral embellishments.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
<p>2016 - Christian Siriano</p>
2016 - Christian Siriano

The First Lady took to the 2016 Democratic National Convention stage in a knee-length royal blue Christian Siriano dress with cap sleeves and a natural waist. Below the lectern, a pair of metallic silver pumps provided her look with just the right amount of pizzazz.

Olivier Douliery/Abacausa/startraksphoto.com
<p>2016 - Creatures of the Wind</p>
2016 - Creatures of the Wind

For the 3rd Annual Beating the Odds Summit, the FLOTUS kept it simple and chic in a navy blue floral-print Creatures of the Wind dress with fringe accents. She completed her ensemble with statement earrings.

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
<p>2016</p>
2016

The First Lady held her fifth annual Healthy Lunchtime Challenge and Kids' State Dinner at the White House wearing a white Barbara Tfank dress with black piping and tiny bows on the shoulders.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>2016 - Preen by Thornton Bregazzi</p>
2016 - Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

The First Lady looked ever so chic as she departed Madrid, Spain, in this black floral dress with an overlapping white graphic print.

Europa Press/ Getty Images
<p>2016 - In Altuzarra</p>
2016 - In Altuzarra

On a trip to Marrakech, the political figure and her teenage daughters transitioned into their evening looks at a dinner with Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco. The first lady wore a paisley print Altuzarra frock with pearl adornments while her daughters dressed in graphic, maroon-toned dresses that appropriately blended in with the country’s traditional garb.

PDN/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>2016</p>
2016

Michelle Obama touched down in Morocco wearing the perfect summer wrap dress, trailed by her stunning teenage daughters. Malia looked trendy in a navy jumpsuit layered over a striped long-sleeve top, while Sasha was elegant in a floaty high-low floral dress. Both girls paired their on-trend looks with subtle choker necklaces, bringing a youthful feel to their sophisticated outfits.

Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP Photo
<p>2016 - Boss</p>
2016 - Boss

For the United State of Women Summit, Mrs. Obama stepped on the stage with a smile to host the event with Oprah Winfrey wearing an elegant BOSS multi-colored geometric lace dress.

Courtesy
<p>2016—Narciso Rodriguez</p>
2016—Narciso Rodriguez

Obama wore a silk blue and white top with a matching crepe black skirt to the National Medal for Museum and Library Service award presentation at the White House. 

Evan Vucci/AP Photo
<p>2016 - Naeem Khan</p>
2016 - Naeem Khan

FLOTUS made a sweeping entrance to the Nordic State Dinner in a stunning blush-hued Naeem Khan gown with ruching and an off-the-shoulder cut that accentuated her toned arms.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais
<p>2016</p>
2016

For an appearance on NBC's The Voice, the First Lady wore a black tailored blazer and wide-legged white jumpsuit that was belted at the waist.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
<p>2016 - Oscar de la Renta</p>
2016 - Oscar de la Renta

The Obamas arrived at Windsor Castle to honor the Queen's 90th birthday where FLOTUS wore a purple Oscar de la Renta dress featuring an intricate lace overlay. She styled her outfit with a black clutch and low-heeled pumps.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (2nd R), US President Barack Obama, US First Lady Michelle Obama (L) and Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada (R) pose for a picture upon arrival for a dinner at the Kirchner Cultural Centre in Buenos Aires on March 23
2016

The First Lady looked positively radiant in a shimmery, knee-length dress scattered with crystal embellishments at a state dinner in Argentina, where she and President Barack Obama danced the tango.

JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images
<p>2016 - Narciso Rodriguez</p>
2016 - Narciso Rodriguez

Obama arrived into Ezeiza, Argentina in a purple Narciso Rodriguez dress with orange graphic detailing.
 

Sylvina Frydlewsky/EFE/Sipa USA
<p>2016 - NAEEM KHAN</p>
2016 - NAEEM KHAN

For a state dinner with Cuban President Raul Castro at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, the First Lady turned to designer Naeem Khan for this fully embroidered floral dress. 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
<p>2016 - White Printed Dress</p>
2016 - White Printed Dress

The First Lady touched down in Cuba in a white V-neck dress with a graphic red and black print.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
First Lady Michelle Obama walk out to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau for a State Dinner in their honor at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2016.
2016 - Jason Wu

The First Lady looked absolutely radiant in a custom Jason Wu gown for a White House State Dinner. The strapless midnight blue dress featured an elaborate floral jacquard pattern and asymmetrical draping.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
<p>2016 - Tanya Taylor</p>
2016 - Tanya Taylor

FLOTUS looked ready for spring in a jade green printed Tanya Taylor dress and black coat when welcoming the Canadian Prime Minister to Washington D.C.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>2016 - Purple Print Dress</p>
2016 - Purple Print Dress

The First Lady looked stunning in a printed dress and pointy black pumps for a speech on International Women's Day in support of girls' education.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
US First Lady Michelle Obama (C) waves before the arrival of US President Barack Obama before the State of the Union Address during a Joint Session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 12, 2016.
2016 - Narciso Rodriguez

FLOTUS looked stunning in a marigold-hued, banded wool crepe dress by Narciso Rodriguez for President Obama's final State of the Union address.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Image
President Obama Hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping For State Visit
2015 - VERA WANG

For the China State Dinner at the White House, Obama embodied elegance in a stunning, off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown with a V-notch neckline and a mermaid hem. 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Pope Francis Arrives From Cuba For Visit To D.C., New York, And Philadelphia
2015 – Carolina Herrera

To greet Pope Francis during his first visit to the U.S., the First Lady donned a sky blue Carolina Herrera cowl-neck dress that featured short sleeves and a slim belt.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty
First lady Michelle Obama hosts annual Kids State Dinner - DC
2015 - Carolina Herrera

For the 2015 Kids' State Dinner held at the White House, the First Lady looked postively gorgeous in a a botanical-print Carolina Herrera shirtdress and matching seude pumps.

Olivier Douliery/ABACA
<p>2015 - Missoni</p>
2015 - Missoni

The First Lady ended her short trip to Milan in high style yesterday, where she wowed in a multicolored knit dress by Italian fashion house Missoni. To top off her look, she added block-heel sandals and chic silver earrings that were perfect for a busy day of official activities.

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
First Lady Michelle Obama arrives with daughters Malia Obama (C) and Sasha Obama (L) at Malpensa Airport on June 17, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
2015 - Duro Olowu

The FLOTUS arrived in Milan wearing a fitted black top and a playful yellow-and-pink skirt by Duro Olowu. She finished off the look with classic black pumps and gold earrings.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2015 - Christopher Kane

FLOTUS met with the United Kingdom's Prime Minister David Cameron and wife in a custon Christopher Kane design inspired by the brand's pe-fall 2015 collection.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
<p>2015 - Preen by Thornton Bregazzi</p>
2015 - Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

The First Lady landed in London for her weeklong tour of Britain and Italy in support of her Let Girls Learn initiative in a custom variation of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi's "Lou" dress, which boasts a remarkably charming contrast, thanks to the frock's two-tone lemony yellow material and its cerulean blue lace overlay. Sky blue gemstone teardrop earrings and black pumps completed her look.

Chris Radburn/PA Wire/ABACAPRESS.COM
Barack Obama Addresses White House Correspondents Dinner
2015 - Zac Posen

The FLOTUS dazzled in a sleeveless number at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
Michelle Obama speaks at the opening of the new Whitney Museum
2015 - Thakoon

At the dedication ceremony for the new Whitney Museum of American Art, she donned a graphic rose-strewn Thakoon design.

AKM-GSI
US-POLITICS-EASTER-OBAMA
2015 - Floral Print Top

For the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, the FLOTUS sported a floral printed top, bold orange cardigan, and black slim trousers that she accessorized with embellished flats and silver hoop earrings. She topped off her look with festive pastel pink nail polish and a matching lip.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>2015 – Tadashi Shoji</p>
2015 – Tadashi Shoji

The First Lady donned a chic black-and-white graphic Tadashi Shoji dress that featured a black collar and cutouts on the shoulders and near the hemline for an appearance on the Tonight Show.

Michelle Obama outfit
"Black Girls Rock!" BET Special
2015 - Zac Posen

The First Lady wowed in a white off-the-shoulder Zac Posen dress and metallic silver Jimmy Choo pumps at BET's 2015 Black Girls Rock! event where she gave an inspiring speech.

Brad Barket/Getty Images
<p>2015 –&nbsp;Roksanda</p>
2015 – Roksanda

First Lady Michelle Obama donned an asymmetric Roksanda skater dress featuring a bold geo print as she geared up to depart Cambodia and bring her five-day trip to Asia to a close.

TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty
<p>2015 – BCBG Max Azria</p>
2015 – BCBG Max Azria

Obama stopped by the historical Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia wearing a paneled BCBG Max Azria dress, which she finished with leggings and classic Converse sneakers.

TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty
<p>2015 – Alice &amp; Olivia</p>
2015 – Alice & Olivia

The First Lady visited Siem Riep in Cambodia where she delivered an address to Peace Corps volunteers and met school girls at a local high school; she wore a bold Alice & Olivia top and skirt combo, featuring a colorful geometric print.

TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama Visits Japan - Day 2
2015 — Altuzarra

During an event in Tokyo, Japan, the FLOTUS made a stylish impact in a striking blazer and custom skirt by Altuzarra, which she paired with a jewel encrusted Stella McCartney blouse and silver pumps.

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Michelle Obama in Kenzo
2015 — Kenzo

For her first visit to Japan, the First Lady went for a radiant lime green graphic-print Kenzo flared frock that she accessorized with a waist-cinching futuristic mirrored belt and classic black pumps. 

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2014 - Monique Lhuillier

The FLOTUS wowed at the 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., wearing a blush embroidered column Monique Lhuillier dress that featured an illusion tulle skirt and sweetheart neckline.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
michelle obama
2014 - Diane von Furstenberg

Obama spoke at a campaign rally for Mary Burke, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Wisconsin, and wore a very feminine DVF peasant blouse and skirt.

AP Photo
michelle obama
2014 - Diane von Furstenberg

The First Lady wore a colorful navy, fuchsia, and coral DVF wrap dress as she traveled with President Barack Obama via Air Force One to New York City, where the president addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

Getty Images
michelle obama
2014 - Bibhu Mohapatra

Michelle Obama looked positively statuesque in a white-hot Bibhu Mohapatra gown at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 44th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner. The dress featured a halter-style neck and asymmetrical black stripe accents on the bodice’s front and a black trim at the waist. Obama accessorized the outfit with dangling earrings and styled her hair in loose curls.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty
Michelle Obama
2014 - Prabal Gurung

The ever-stylish FLOTUS stunned in a canary yellow chiffon dress by Prabal Gurung at a dinner marking the end of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit at the White House. Obama paired the eye-catching frock with metallic slingback pumps, oversized gold dangling earrings, a major stack of Ashley Pittman bangles on her arm, and pulled her hair into a chic topknot.

Fiickr/U.S. Department of State
Michelle Obama
2014 - Carolina Herrera

Michelle Obama wore a botanical-print Carolina Herrera shirtdress for the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders meeting in Washington, D.C.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Obama style
2014 - Mary Katrantzou

For the third annual Kids State Dinner, hosted by the First Lady, Michelle Obama wore a flowery Mary Katrantzou dress paired with beige pumps.

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2014 - Tanya Taylor

For an event at Global Kids Incorporated in New York City, the First Lady donned a white and blue floral Tanya Taylor frock with metallic silver pumps.

UPI/John Angelillo /LANDOV
First Lady Michelle Obama
2014 - Marchesa

For the 100th Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, the First Lady dazzled in gray tulle Marchesa and Cathy Waterman jewels.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty
Michelle Obama
2014 - AG Adriano Goldschmied

The First Lady got in on the action at the sixth-annual planting of the White House Kitchen Garden in a casual-yet-stylish ensemble that included a gray knit top, dark olive AG Adriano Goldschmied skinny jeans, an anorak jacket, and black leather sneakers.

Leigh Vogel/WireImage
Michelle Obama
2014 - Etro

Michelle Obama opted for a black jersey dress with multi-colored kaleidoscope print by Etro, completing her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps during a trip to Miami to promote her Let's Move! initiative.

Courtesy Instagram/Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama
2013 - J. Mendel
The First Lady was in the holiday spirit during the taping of TNT's 'Christmas in Washington,' where she paired a white tailored J. Mendel embroidered jacket with an ivory pleated skirt.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Michelle Obama
2013 - Marchesa

Michelle Obama had all eyes on her during the 36th Kennedy Center Honors Gala, where she stunned in an emerald off-the-shoulder Marchesa silk chiffon Grecian gown. She kept her accessories light with just a silver necklace and drop earrings.

Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2013 - Tracy Reese

First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King in a flared Tracy Reese frock with scarlet flower detailing.

Andre Chung/MCT via Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2013 - Prabal Gurung

Michelle Obama wore a floral print Prabal Gurung frock to meet Prince Harry, who joined her during an early Mother's Day tea party that honored women of military families.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2013 - Naeem Khan

FLOTUS appeared via video feed in a custom-made smoke grey and silver art deco Naeem Khan beaded gown to announce 'Argo' as the winner for Best Picture during the Academy Awards. Mrs. Obama finished her look with dangling earrings and her new fringe.

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2013 - Jason Wu

For President Obama's State of the Union Address, the First Lady showed her support in this leather and quilted tweed Jason Wu frock, accented with a gold flower brooch.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2013 - Reed Krakoff

For First Lady’s second official portrait, she opted to wear an asymmetrical, navy silk and wool crepe dress by designer Reed Krakoff. “Michelle Obama is one of the great style icons of our time,” Krakoff told InStyle.com. “She embodies the strength and empowerment at the core of the Reed Krakoff woman, so it is an honor that she chose to wear one of our designs.”

Chuck Kennedy
Michelle Obama
2013 - Jason Wu

Michelle Obama took the Inaugural Ball stage in a red Jason Wu halter gown and stacked Kimberly McDonald for Forevermark bangles.

Michael Kovac/WireImage
Michelle Obama
2013 - Thom Browne Jacket, Reed Krakoff and J.Crew

The First Lady waved to well-wishers as she made her way through the Capitol during the Inauguration Parade in a navy and light blue checked coat by Thom Browne, Reed Krakoff boots, and J.Crew accessories.

Chip Somodevilla/Pool/Startraksphoto
Michelle Obama
2013 - Michael Kors

The night before the public Inauguration ceremony, Michelle Obama accompanied President Obama to a reception at the National Building Museum celebrating the start of his second term in a glittering black Michael Kors dress.

Larry Downing/Landov
Michelle Obama
2013 - Reed Krakoff

At President Obama's private swearing in ceremony at the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama wore a custom-made ultramarine Reed Krakoff dress and cardigan.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Startraksphoto
Michelle Obama
2012 - Michael Kors
To kick off President Obama's second term in Chicago, the First Lady chose a magenta pintucked high-shine silk dress look by Michael Kors—a piece she pulled from her closet—with a black shrug, pointy-toe pumps, and a House of Lavande 1950s Schreiner magenta rhinestone brooch.
John Gress/Landov
Michelle Obama
2012 - Laura Smalls

Michelle Obama and her two daughters—Sasha and Malia— joined President Obama onstage during the Democratic National Convention wearing a burgundy floral frock by an under-the-radar designer Laura Smalls, along with an Alexis Bittar brooch.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2012 - Tracy Reese
Not only did she deliver a moving speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, but Mrs. Obama shined in a pink-and-gold frock custom-made by Detroit-based designer, Tracy Reese.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2012 - Michael Kors

The First Lady wore a Michael Kors crepe sheath and matching jacket for President Obama's second presidential debate at Hofstra University.

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2012 - Michael Kors and J. Crew

The First Lady walked onto 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' stage in a Michael Kors gold crew neck and a J. Crew skirt accessorized with a House of Lavande jeweled belt and blush pumps.

Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2011 - Michael Kors

For the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards, Michelle Obama wore a sequin fishtail skirt by Michael Kors, a simple black top with a corset belt by Peter Soronen.

Chris Kleponis Pool/Sipa Press
Michelle Obama
2012 - Marchesa

FLOTUS hosted the British Prime Minister and his wife in Washington D.C. wearing a teal, off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and layered Tom Binns necklaces.

Alex Wong/Pool/Sipa USA
Michelle Obama
2012 - Barbara Tfank

Michelle Obama attended President Obama’s annual State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. wearing a sapphire blue dress by Barbara Tfank accessorized with an Alexis Bittar brooch. ”It is a great honor and pleasure to assist The First Lady,” said Tfank exclusively to InStyle.com, who customized the look from one of her resort 2012 collection pieces just for the First Lady.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2012 - J. Mendel

The First Lady attended the BET Honors to present an award to Maya Angelou in a scarlet organza one-shoulder J. Mendel gown.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Michelle Obama
2011 - Vera Wang

Michelle Obama was the belle of the ball in a strapless custom Vera Wang tulle gown with a feathered organza train for the 34th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2011 - Ralph Lauren

Michelle Obama wore her finest Ralph Lauren black evening wear and jewels for a dinner with Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Yui Mok/PA Wire/Abaca USA
Michelle Obama
2011 - Tom Ford

Mrs. Obama dined at Buckingham Palace in a white Tom Ford gown accessorized with long opera gloves, teardrop danglers and a crystal miniaudiere.

Reuters/Larry Downing/Landov
Michelle Obama
2011 - Doo-Ri Chung

While hosting a State Dinner with the President and First Lady of South Korea, Michelle Obama wore a draped purple one-shoulder gown designed by Korean-American designer, Doo-Ri Chung.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2011 - Alexander McQueen

Mr. Obama wore a stunning printed silk and organza Alexander McQueen gown paired with ruby and geode Kimberly McDonald earrings for a state dinner with the Republic of China.

Reuters/Jim Young /Landov
Michelle Obama
2011 - Halston

The First Lady and President Obama hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in a coffee-colored Halston gown with Irit Design jewels. She even got to sit next to comedian Seth Meyers, who made a speech during the event.

Martin H. Simon/Pool/Abaca USA
Michelle Obama
2010 - Norman Norell

For the filming of the annual "Christmas in Washington” special, Michelle Obama wore a black dress with lace overlay from the 50′s for the event, created by the late American designer Norman Norell, which she purchased from New York Vintage in New York City.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Michelle Obama
2009 - Naeem Khan

For a state dinner with the Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and his wife, Gursharan Kaur, Michelle Obama wore this hand-made strapless gown by Indian-American designer, Naeem Khan. The dress featured silver sequins on nude chiffon and she accessorized with a rose cut, amber and tourmaline pear-shaped Bochic earrings and stacks of gold and diamond bangles.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2009 - Azzedine Alaia

Mrs. Obama joined her husband on the red carpet for a NATO event in Baden-Baden, Germany, looking sleek and sophisticated in an Azzedine Alaia LBD.

Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2009 - Peter Soronen

As Hollywood's biggest stars walked the Oscars' red carpet, Michelle Obama turned heads at the Governors' Dinner wearing an extraordinary sequined gown by Peter Soronen topped with a bold necklace by Tom Binns.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2009 - Michael Kors

For her official White House portrait, the First Lady chose to bare her arms in a sporty Michael Kors design, and finished the look with her favorite accessory—a double strand pearl necklace.

REUTERS/Joyce Boghosian/The White House/Landov
Michelle Obama
2009 - Jason Wu

The First Lady joined her husband at the Inaugural Ball in the now-iconic ivory chiffon one-shouldered Jason Wu gown adorned with rosette appliqués and beading. The two shared their first dance as President and First Lady to Beyonce singing Etta James' classic "At Last."

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2009 - Isabel Toledo

Michelle Obama joined President Obama at the inaugural parade wearing a lace-over-wool Isabel Toledo lemongrass matching dress and coat.

Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
2008 - Narciso Rodriguez

The morning after Barack Obama swept the polls and was elected as the next president of the United States, the First Lady stepped on to a Chicago stage in a black and red Narciso Rodriguez dress.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
1992 - Wedding Dress

Michelle and Barack Obama first met at a law firm in Chicago in 1989 when Michelle (neé Robinson), then 25, was assigned to mentor Obama, a 27-year-old law associate still studying at Harvard. They tied the knot in 1992 where she wore an off-the-shoulder wedding gown with long-sleeves paired with a princess-length veil, and diamond drop-earrings.

Obama For America/Reuters/Corbis
