A Thank You Note to FLOTUS's Dress

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Last night, First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final talk show appearance as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon. While there, she took part in Fallon's famous "Thank You Notes" segment, where she took the opportunity to thank Barack, her silver fox, among other things.
Fallon, appropriately, wrote all of his thank you notes to Michelle. Duh.
Even the Internet does not have enough space to praise MObama's countless contributions to this country; for that thank you note, we'd need an infinite piece of paper.
So instead, we'll take this space simply to thank her for her undeniably perfect taste, which was expressed fully with last night's outfit.
Did you design this zippered wonder? Step up and let us know. You, along with Michelle, won fashion today. And those silver pumps ain't so bad either.
UPDATE: Givenchy (no surprises here) has claimed ownership! Michelle was in a black crepe jersey jacket and skirt with silver leather pumps, from the spring 2017 collection.
Cheers, FLOTUS!