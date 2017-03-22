Why Wear Pants When You Can Wear Pants AND a Dress?

If you don’t know who Fan Bingbing is, you’re sleeping on the job. Bingbing is the 35-year-old Chinese megastar famous for her lead role on the show My Fair Princess. She also is a producer and a pop singer. She also knows how to fly. Just kidding.

RELATED: 3 InStyle Editors Reveal How to Wear a Dress Over Pants

But in all seriousness, last night, our good pal Fan won the best actress award at the Asian Film Awards (read: the Oscars of China) for her role in I Am Not Madame Bovary. Side note: In the film, Bingbing plays a badass who takes on the Chinese legal system after being played by her husband.

But I digress.

VIDEO: Here's How Much It Will Cost You to Vacation Like the Kardashians

In addition to being a triple threat (actress, singer, producer), Bingbing is also known for her exquisite taste. And last night was just a reminder of that. She arrived at the awards in a powder blue Elie Saab spring 2017 couture look: a bedazzled jumpsuit with an attached skirt. And yes, Emma Watson was most definitely jealous.