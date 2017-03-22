Why Wear Pants When You Can Wear Pants AND a Dress?

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
If you don’t know who Fan Bingbing is, you’re sleeping on the job. Bingbing is the 35-year-old Chinese megastar famous for her lead role on the show My Fair Princess. She also is a producer and a pop singer. She also knows how to fly. Just kidding.
But in all seriousness, last night, our good pal Fan won the best actress award at the Asian Film Awards (read: the Oscars of China) for her role in I Am Not Madame Bovary. Side note: In the film, Bingbing plays a badass who takes on the Chinese legal system after being played by her husband.
But I digress.
In addition to being a triple threat (actress, singer, producer), Bingbing is also known for her exquisite taste. And last night was just a reminder of that. She arrived at the awards in a powder blue Elie Saab spring 2017 couture look: a bedazzled jumpsuit with an attached skirt. And yes, Emma Watson was most definitely jealous.