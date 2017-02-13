This Is How to Pull Off an All-Pink Suit

Can you wear Pepto-pink head to toe in the middle of winter? Our March cover star Emily Ratajkowski said "YES" at last night's Altuzarra show.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

New York Fashion Week saw a wintery mix of wind, sleet, and slush, but EmRata was glowing in a perfectly fitted pink Altuzarra suit. And if you look closely, you'll see she's also wearing the Jennifer Fisher earrings from her InStyle cover. And we think that deserves two wins!