Demi Lovato Wears Your Grandmother's Couch, Looks Chic

I love Demi Lovato. I love her music, I love her attitude, and I love her style. And not because I necessarily want to wear her clothes, but because she’s so genuinely HER all the time.

Yesterday, Lovato was seen outside Good Morning America wearing the springiest first-day-of-spring outfit you could ever imagine: a pink and black floral bomber with a matching pencil skirt. Some nostalgia: remember that Givenchy “couch dress” Kim Kardashian West wore to the 2013 Met Gala? Lovato’s outfit is sort of like the "day" version of that. Yes, the print is reminiscent of my great-grandmother’s couch from her apartment in Queens. But … I love it. And clearly, Lovato does too. So quiet, haters. The print works because of her magnetic happiness.

What’s wrong with being ... what’s wrong with being … what’s wrong with being confident? (Sorry, had to.)

We’re awaiting fashion credits so, in the meantime, if you’re craving some couch-inspired bombers: