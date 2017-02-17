Christie Brinkley Looks Even Better Now than She Did in the ’90s

February 17, 2017

Brinkley arrived to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017's launch event at New York's Center415 event space wearing a bright red, super-fitted jumpsuit and quite honestly may have looked better than she did in her 20s.

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ah, our good friend the jumpsuit. How unforgiving, yet super cool, are you?

At what age do you have to stop wearing a jumpsuit? At what age does it become ... inappropriate?

Let's do some research. Brinkley arrived to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017's launch event at New York's Center415 event space wearing a bright red, super-fitted jumpsuit and quite honestly may have looked better than she did in her 20s.

At 63, the model has never looked better. So when do you have to stop wearing a fire-engine red jumpsuit? If you're Christie Brinkley, never.

