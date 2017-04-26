How to Look Perfect in the Rain, Taught by Chrissy Teigen

It’s raining and you have a black-tie event. How often do you find yourself in this situation? Not very often, BUT, how often are you going on a date, or a night out, wearing a super sexy outfit, and BAM! Downpour! It happens.

And it happened to Chrissy Teigen last night. While wearing an Old Hollywood-style gold dress, Teigen sauntered around New York attending both the 23rd annual City Harvest "An Evening of Practical Magic" gala and the TIME 100 gala. That’s a busy night. So how did she pull it off without a wardrobe malfunction (I.e. Getting drenched, the wind blowing that super high slit open… etc. etc. etc.

Pure. Fearlessness.

Robert Kamau/Getty

Sure, it helps she had this super nice dude carrying the largest umbrella we’ve ever seen while walking outside. There’s one thing that could help us in the future.

Yes. It is a good idea to OWN that moment when the wind blows your dress dramatically open to expose your ridiculously cool Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, which by the way, you can buy here.

And it’s definitely helpful if your first stop outside your car is a red carpet. Because those bright lights are sure to dry any rogue raindrops that may have fallen on your shiny dress.

And you know what really helps? Having John Legend to snuggle with after conquering the storm.

THAT is how you look chic in the rain.