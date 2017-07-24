Cara Delevingne Wore a Diamond Spiderweb and It Was Perfect

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Cara Delevingne’s attention to her acting chops is certainly not deterring her from remaining a red carpet staple. Today, at the European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets at Cineworld Leicester Square in her hometown of London, Delevingne looked as fashion forward as ever.
RELATED: You’ll Never Guess Cara Delevingne’s Celebrity Doppelgänger
A few hours ago, she was spotted in an Alexander Wang suit (chic and oh so buttoned up) only moments later to be transformed into a custom Burberry black-tie spider, caught in a web of diamonds (styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, featuring a Native Gem ring). Or crystals. We’re not sure which they are but they’re extremely decadent and we want them all over our bodies.
VIDEO: Here's How Much You're Spending On Shoes
We can’t really talk about this red carpet (blue carpet) without mentioning Rihanna the Great, who has two carpets in a freaking row worn Giambattista Valli couture. My guess? Delevingne knew she couldn’t top Rih with an epic gown, so opted for less fabric, more bling instead. You win.