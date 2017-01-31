Busy Phillips Wears the Perfect Airport Sweatshirt

January 31, 2017

The actress looked comfy and cute in Rachel Antonoff's Female Reproductive System sweatshirt ($98; rachelantonoff.com) while walking hand-in-hand with BFF Michelle Williams through the airport.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 31, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Why not show off your female pride by wearing it in the form of a cozy sweatshirt? Just because the Women's March is over doesn't mean you have to put your pussy hat and girl power tees away.

Courtesy

Invest in Rachel Antonoff's Female Reproductive System sweatshirt ($98; rachelantonoff.com)—we like it in navy—as your next piece of empowerment merch.

You go, girl.

 

