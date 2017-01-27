How to Dress for Valentine's Day, According to Brit Marling

Call me crazy, but I’ve been tracking how many times Brit Marling has been pairing pink with red. She arrived to an interview with People in a patent leather red skirt with a pink silk top. In the Jan. 23 issue of New York Magazine she was photographed in a red and pink Sies Marjan getup. And last night, on Jimmy Fallon, Marling dazzled in a pink pussy bow top, red Self-Portrait pants, and Barbie-pink Mansur Gavriel heels.

I love an unexpected color combo, and a red and pink look is quite adventurous. But no one should be surprised by Marling’s daring choice. Since she began walking red carpets, she’s been taking fashion risks, opting for dresses by Viktor & Rolf, L’Wren Scott, and Balenciaga instead of safer, more classic options.

So, Brit Marling, you win. Not only for showing us a unique way to dress for Valentine’s Day, but for continuing your unique chic streak.