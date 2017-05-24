Bella Hadid Wears Little, Still Wins Fashion

Bella Hadid’s genius (sartorially speaking) is her versatility. She can do chic French woman by day and Old Hollywood sexy glam by night. In both situations, she looks totally herself and, of course, flawless.

You may have thought Bella was still in Cannes with her BFFs but she apparently hopped a plane to Rome, where she was seen out yesterday in quite possibly the sexiest dress ever made. The Alexandre Vauthier fall 2016 gown must have been taped, glued, and stapled into place given a number of cutouts. But Bella, in true model form, wore it like a pro, pairing the look with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony Silver 3-Strap Sandal and an out of this world Bulgari Serpenti necklace.

How did she manage to walk in this 5-inch stilettos while wearing a precariously asymmetrical gown? That, my friends, is talent.