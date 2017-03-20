Anya Taylor-Joy Will Not Let You Ignore Her

Being that today is the first day of spring and all, last night was the last hooray for fall/winter dresses. Not that we adhere to “seasons” when dressing, but let’s face it: the temperatures will rise, and wearing long-sleeve sequin gowns won’t be as comfortable as it once was. So yes, Anya Taylor-Joy, you win fashion for ending the fall/winter season with a bang in a full length, deep-V-neck, two-tone silver dress with a big black bow.

Let’s talk about ATJ for one sec. She’s in the new movie Split, which is about three girls who get kidnapped by a man with multi personalities. Scary. Joy is a newcomer to the Hollywood scene (you may have seen her in Witch if you’re into that kind of thing), but she’s had no trouble excelling at A-list dressing, thanks in part to her superstar stylist, Ilaria Urbinati. Gucci, Schiaparelli, and McQueen are among her faves, which are not brands for the faint of heart.

Where can one find this Miu Miu spectacular? We’re still on the hunt for an e-tailer that stocks this bad boy. So in the meantime, here’s something that could suffice if, ya know, you don’t have a couple grands lying around.