Anne Hathaway Wears the Most Colossal Dress to Her Movie Premiere

Anne Hathaway: actress, singer, star of the best movie ever (The Devil Wears Prada). Also a standout on the red carpet.

There have been hits and misses but lately, thanks to her stylist Penny Lovell, she's been all glam all the time. And we’re loving it.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Last night, Hathaway arrived at the New York City premiere of Colossal, a film about a woman who discovers end-of-the-world type events are connected to her own mental illness. Yeah, I don’t know. BUT, I’ll tell you what I do know and what IS colossal. The Armani Privé spring 2006 couture gown Hathway wore.

How could this dress NOT win fashion today? It had a neckline that went past her chin! It was backless, with a delightful ruffle bow! It was like six dresses made into one.