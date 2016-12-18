June 21, 2017

Hailee Steinfeld, you actress-turned-singer wunderkind, you. I have always loved your hair and your voice, and now I have something to say about your fashions. You are a risk taker. You choose sexy over cutesy, and sometimes you go a little overboard. But last night? You were perfection. I’m not quite sure how to describe your look other than Skeletor-Couture (Skeltour?). Is that a minidress you're wearing, or just a long-sleeve lengthy shirt? Either way, I love the iconic Balmain-armor quality it has and it fits you like a glove.