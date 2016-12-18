Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Who Won Fashion Today1 of 102
Who Won Fashion Today?
-
1. Olivia Culpo
October 5, 2017
Olivia Culpo demoed how to do the monochromatic trend the right way when she stepped out in NYC, sporting a bright red, head-to-toe, sunglasses to boots, and everything in between lewk. Red patent leather pants, a matching red printed cardigan, and that Tod's handbag we've been eyeing. Bank account, prepare to be depleted.
-
2. Katy Perry
October 4, 2017
Katy Perry wore all the glitz and glamour to Good Morning America in a rainbow sequin Attico dress, fire engine red pumps, and some seriously cool shades—all before the clock struck 10 a.m., might we add.
-
3. Soo Joo Park
September 5, 2017
Among the elegant attendees at the Venice Film Festival was supermodel Soo Joo Park, who arrived at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Collection event in not only a jaw-dropping time piece (because, duh, Jaeger-LeCoultre) but the nakedest of all naked dresses of our naked dress dreams. The "dress," which may better be served by being called a "piece," was the work of the great Iris van Herpen, a Dutch fashion designer who is known for her highly sculptural, one-of-a-kind looks.
-
4. Elle Fanning
August 31, 2017
Yesterday in New York, while doing press for one of the 1,035,234 projects she’s been working on, Fanning wore a Miu Miu jumpsuit from my dreams (also known as the Resort 2018 collection). The look had adorable Yoshitomo Nara-esque illustrations all over in the most lovely pastel tones a gal could ask for. Blondes wearing yellow. Swoon.
-
5. Mel B
August 16, 2017
The America’s Got Talent judge arrived to Tuesday night’s live episode in a look that could best be described as Britney Spears-inspired (a la "Toxic"). Mel’s unitard was sheer black (sheer being the operative word) and had brilliantly placed crystals in all the necessary places. The suit was created by one Mr. Rocky Gathercole, who’s own website describes him as an “aggressive fashion designer with a taste for the unalike.”
-
6. Zendaya
August 9, 2017
Zendaya wore an ombré (yes, ombré two days in a row) sparkling Vivetta pantsuit and arrived looking like the chicest disco ball that ever was. What kept the look from feeling costume-y? Her simple Ruthie Davis shoes, toned down makeup, and rings by EFFY Jewelry. With that said, had her genius stylist, Law Roach, opted to go full on Studio 54, I would have supported that as well.
-
7. Kate Beckinsale
August 8, 2017
Last night, Kate Beckinsale (aka woman who never ages) arrived that the premiere of The Only Living Boy in New York in THE dress from Marchesa's resort 2018 collection. The corset bodice was super flattering against the billowing bottom: tier after tier of elaborate ombré tulle which reminded us of a Marie Antoinette–themed cake.
-
8. Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen
July 28, 2017
Last night Plaza and Olsen attended the premiere of their film in Hollywood. Like any A-list celebrity, they worked with their A-list stylists (Jessica Paster and Sarah Slutsky) and got decked out and beauteous for the evening. It’s just that these two decided to go all out … like, in character. As in, they wore the same. Damn. Thing. The duo wore the same Marc Jacobs dress and Sophia Webster shoes, because if you’re in a Single White Female-y film, how else should you show up to the premiere?
-
9. Selena Gomez
July 25, 2017
Last night, while casually strolling in L.A., Gomez wore a Jenny Packham black and silver hologram sequin high neck dress that was 50% dream Barbie outfit and 50% pure chicness. Her stylist, Christian Classen (he’s the dude that put Selena in dresses like this) accented the dress with a pair of standard strappy sandals (care of Sergio Rossi) and an edgy bag from cool-girl brand du jour Alyx Studio. We found a similar bag that’s ON SALE here.
-
10. Cara Delevingne
July 24, 2017
The actress was spotted in an Alexander Wang suit (chic and oh so buttoned up) only moments later to be transformed into a custom Burberry black-tie spider, caught in a web of diamonds (styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn). Or crystals. We’re not sure which they are but they’re extremely decadent and we want them all over our bodies.
-
11. Hailee Steinfeld
June 21, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld, you actress-turned-singer wunderkind, you. I have always loved your hair and your voice, and now I have something to say about your fashions. You are a risk taker. You choose sexy over cutesy, and sometimes you go a little overboard. But last night? You were perfection. I’m not quite sure how to describe your look other than Skeletor-Couture (Skeltour?). Is that a minidress you're wearing, or just a long-sleeve lengthy shirt? Either way, I love the iconic Balmain-armor quality it has and it fits you like a glove.
-
12. Pharrell Williams
July 5, 2017
Pharrell arrived to the Chanel show in a pink oversize cardigan (c/o Chanel’s pre-fall collection), paired with a tie-dyed tee, Ringo Starr-worthy sunnies, and bright yellow sneakers. Oh, and he wore jeans. He wore ripped jeans. He wore ripped jeans to a couture show.
-
13. Zendaya
June 29, 2017
Last night was a continuation of the insane chic streak that Zendaya’s been on while promoting Spiderman: Homecoming. She’s been busy playing with bright colors and asymmetrical hemlines (thank you Sies Marjan for giving so much material to play around with) and last night, she carried on with that trend in a custom Ralph & Russo hot Barbie pink high-slit gown with alllllllll the draping.
-
14. Liberty Ross
June 28, 2017
Ross, who’s been promoting her new HBO flick The Defiant Ones almost exclusively in short, shiny dresses, arrived on the red carpet in a vintage ‘90s Versace bondage dress. The piece, from a fall collection shown in 1992, was first worn by one Ms. Helena Christensen on the runway. So, yeah. That’s pretty badass.
-
15. Lily Collins
June 27, 2017
Last night, while in New York City, Collins was spotted wearing an ostrich feather detailed Prada number. To be specific, the look was a black mikado dress from Prada’s Fall 2017 collection, which was filled with fun feathers and crystal fringes (two things we love!). While this exact look did not walk the Prada show in Milan, it’s a perfect combo of everything we loved about the collection: it’s made from rich, heavy silk, has dramatic red detailing, and is softened by delightful pale pink ostrich feathers that puff out of the bottom of the dress like a Christmas gift.
-
16. Suki Waterhouse
June 22, 2017
Waterhouse arrived at the rooftop premiere for her movie in a razor-sharp shouldered bedazzled Mugler dress. It takes a brave, brave soul to wear a dress that sparkly, that short, and that FASHION (see shoulders, if you haven’t caught my hint). Add on that insanely amazing shadow c/o makeup artist Niki M’nray? You’re a shoo-in for WWFT.
-
17. Zendaya
June 21, 2017
Zendaya wore a Sies Marjan look complete with a crew neck sweatshirt and hi/lo asymmetrical mint skirt from the Fall 2017 collection. Oh, and then there were her fairy tale princess sparkly Louboutin pumps. What made the look exceptional was the dramatic layering that almost all Sies Marjan pieces have: ballgown-like length side by side with mini skirt sexiness.
-
18. Zoe Kravitz
June 16, 2017
Yesterday, Kravitz stepped out in a pink crushed velvet dress with a bodice that reminded us of a straight jacket (the chicest one ever, of course). The dress, designed by Sander Lak of my most favorite brand Sies Marjan, was so brilliant because what may otherwise have felt like too saccharine a color for someone as badass as Zoë was perfectly offset by the unique twisting of the fabric.
-
19. Miley Cyrus
June 15, 2017
Cyrus OWNED Jimmy Fallon's show, during which she changed five times, and wore five very different, perfectly Miley looks. And yes, we are including her dressed up as a panda furry as one of the "looks." Our most favorite? A white pants suit (v. Elvis) with a wide lapel and silver studs. Love a rocker/country mix.
-
20. Tracee Ellis Ross
June 14, 2017
Max Mara celebrated the 2017 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills and T.E.R., among all the superbly dressed celebrities, owned the night. She arrived in a Max Mara pink knit short-sleeve sweater and purple ruched skirt. Uber flattering. Accessories: a sky-high Jimmy Choo pinkish nude sandal with all the satin ribbons a girl could ask for, a turban, a different shade of pink, and a lavender wide belt. And wanna know something else? WE FOUND THE SHOES ON SALE. Yeah. You’re welcome.
-
21. Zoe Kravitz
June 13, 2017
Thanks to Big Little Lies and now, Rough Night, we’ve seen Kravitz more these past few months than we ever had and we are grateful. Especially when you come out in outfits like this Oscar de la Renta tomato red jumpsuit. Wowza.
-
22. LIly Collins
June 9, 2017
At the New York City premiere of her new Netflix film, Okja, Kravitz arrived in a long-sleeve beaded fall 2017 Valentino dress in the brand’s iconic shade of red, which is quite fitting as her character in the film is named, you guessed it
-
23. Nicole Kidman
June 8, 2017
Kidman wore Off-White by Virgil Abloh, which, unfairly or not, puts you above the rest. You ditched the typical sparkles, fit and flare, and opted for a black lace ankle-length dress from Abloh's fall/winter 2017 collection. It's sexiness and asymmetry made it stand out from everyone else's (albeit beautiful) dresses.
-
24. Chloe Sevigny
June 7, 2017
Last night, Chloë Sevigny, never one to shy away from making a bold fashion statement, arrived to a screening of her new film, Beatriz at Dinner, in a Gucci cat printed shift dress. These were no ordinary kittens though. They were roaring tigers, screaming “I AM CHIC,” or “I WIN FASHION,” or maybe, “HOW DAMN COOL IS THIS DRESS?” To make the outfit even more extra, she used a classic black suede GG belt to cinch in her waist. Because cat ladies care about how things fit, too.
-
25. Gigi Hadid
June 1, 2017
Gigi wore this casual, yet epically accessorized look yesterday walking around SoHo in New York City. The outfit itself was model-off-duty perfection: she wore the coolest pair of Tommy Hilfiger Vintage Boyfriend High Waist jeans with a logo band exposed—tres '90s chic—and a simple black crop top. She paired the look with classic leather black Reebok sneakers, but added pops of red to make it FASHUN.
-
26. Willow Smith
May 31, 2017
The singer/actress arrived at the Paris Cosmopolite Métiers d'Art show in Tokyo in a black and red lace blouse with black satin pants and a black leather jacket. All Chanel. Shoes, bags, and fine jewelry? That was all Chanel too. Because why just show up to a Chanel show looking elegant and buttoned up when you can look … well, like THIS. Sure, we love a modest tweed any day of the week, but Smith took this opportunity to show her PERSONAL style, even when wearing one of the most timeless of brands.
-
27. Jared Leto
May 30, 2017
Leto, forever a Gucci fanatic, arrived at the Palazzo Pitti wearing a Gucci fall 2017 bumble bee printed shirt, pink velvet robe (need it now), mustard colored track pants, and silver high-top sneakers.
-
28. Doutzen Kroes
May 26, 2017
How does Doutzen Kroes show up to an airport? In a sparkly silver mock turtleneck and the best accessories. No big deal. She wore scary high stilettos (are those Weitzman Nudists we spot?), torn jeans (how Model-Off-Duty), and my most favorite bag, the Loewe puzzle bag in sky blue. But what made this outfit A++ was the top, a silver metallic mock turtleneck (brand currently unknown) with a high fashion back exposed zipper.
-
29. Bella Hadid
May 24, 2017
You may have thought Bella was still in Cannes with her BFFs but she apparently hopped a plane to Rome, where she was seen out yesterday in quite possibly the sexiest dress ever made. The Alexandre Vauthier fall 2016 gown must have been taped, glued, and stapled into place given a number of cutouts. But Bella, in true model form, wore it like a pro, pairing the look with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony Silver 3-Strap Sandal and an out of this world Bulgari Serpenti necklace.
-
30. Cher
May 22, 2017
Cher, 71, performed "Believe" in the nakedest of all naked performance outfits (sorry, Britney), adorned with ALL the rhinestones—and of course, a pink sequined heart to cover her left nipple. Chic.
-
31. Lily Collins
May 19, 2017
Collins arrived at the Okja photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in a spring 2017 Johanna Ortiz look that I think only she could pull off. The nude nautical one-shouldered dramatic shirt is perfect for a place like Cannes, where fancy yachts are synonymous with good films. The sparkly, sequin skirt added just the right amount of flair to make the look fancy shmancy and red carpet appropriate.
-
32. Susan Sarandon
May 18, 2017
Sarandon arrived to Cannes in the most flattering dress we’ve ever seen (boobs high as the sky, in the most Old Hollywood way possible). The deep green color was an A+ match with her fiery red hair. Good choice, Madame. She opted for a black suede shoe by fashion editor fave Stella Luna.
-
33. Lupita Nyong'o
May 17, 2017
Lupita Nyong'o, wore a pair of chic AF Fendi paper-bag-waist pants to the Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story Dinner in London last night.
-
34. Lady Gaga
May 16, 2017
Gaga was seen by papps and fans arriving back to her N.Y.C. apartment in a full, head-to-toe leopard look: Pants and ankle length coat, care of Gabriela Hearst fall 2017. Drool. Enough cat love for you? Not for her! She completed her look with a custom Gladys Tamez fedora (which, of course, matched her coat and pants perfectly) and carried the Gucci It bag of the moment: the Nymphaea. And just so she wasn’t TOO ferocious, she wore a simple black camisole and some badass Alexander Wang black studded ankle boots to break up the 'fit.
-
35. Yara Shahidi
May 11, 2017
You know what's chicer than wearing a Gucci tracksuit? Speaking your mind and encouraging women everywhere, especially young women, to "take up space." Yesterday, Yara Shahidi teamed up with Fossil for the first in a series of inspirational talks—this time with The Lower Eastside Girls Club at N.Y.C.'s women's only club, The Wing.
-
36. Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas
May 10, 2017
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC celebrated the release of the group's first studio album in 15 years (sorry if that makes you feel old), Chilli was stylish as ever as she performed alongside Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins at Koko in London. She performed in a mustard colored bra with a matching mesh crop top and matching sparkly oversized cargo pants.
-
37. Millie Bobby Brown
May 8, 2017
Millie Bobbie Brown aka Eleven from Stranger Things arrived at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in a white sparkling Calvin Klein mini fresh from Raf Simons's brain. She opted for a pair of white cowboy boots rather than a stuffy pump and used the event as a platform to show she continues to stand with the American Civil Liberties Union by wearing a blue ribbon; an accessory that's quickly becoming a red carpet staple.
-
38. Hari Nef
May 3, 2017
To celebrate the launch of Alessandro Michele's first women's fragrance for Gucci, Hari Nef wore a Gucci spring 2017 electric blue taffeta dress with all the ruffles. It was the dress Molly Ringwald's dreams are made of.
-
39. Amandla Stenberg
May 1, 2017
Stenberg arrived to a New York screening of the film wearing a suit from Emilio Pucci’s fall/winter 2017 collection: peachy silk with a delightfully large, round rhinestone zipper. The blazer, which Stenberg wore leisurely open, was also decorated with eye-catching rhinestones, just because, WHY THE HELL NOT? Jewelry? Who needs it when your shirt is decorated with gems?
-
40. Chrissy Teigen
April 26, 2017
While wearing an Old Hollywood-style gold dress, Teigen sauntered around New York attending both the 23rd annual City Harvest "An Evening of Practical Magic" gala and the TIME 100 gala. That’s a busy night. It is a good idea to OWN that moment when the wind blows your dress dramatically open to expose your ridiculously cool Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, which by the way, you can buy here.
-
41. Bella Hadid
April 24, 2017
Bella Hadid wore an Adam Selman denim moto-style zip up jumpsuit with roses decorating the entire thing while out in New York City for sister Gigi Hadid's birthday. She accessorized the look with a Chanel bowling bag.
-
42. Zoe Saldana
April 20, 2017
Orange is a tough color to wear. Possibly the toughest. So the fact that Zoë Saldana pulled off wearing a H2T (that’s head to toe for those of you that never watched America’s Next Top Model) Emilio Pucci orange dress that featured sequins AND fringe? Well, that’s just mad!
-
43. Rose Byrne
April 19, 2017
Byrne arrived at the premiere of her new movie in a frilly floral Rosie Assoulin number from the designer's fall 2017 collection. Wearing a Rosie dress takes gusto: Her voluminous, highly patterned, bright pieces are best complimented by a big personality … which is exactly why Byrne shined so bright in this look. Never afraid to play with color, her stylist (Penny Lovell) paired the vibrant dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo suede purple pumps and a white clutch.
-
44. Jennifer Hudson
April 18, 2017
While promoting her Netflix movie, Sandy Wexler, Jennifer Hudson certainly told New York she was in town by wearing the mini-est of mini dresses by the great Brandon Maxwell. The dress, from Maxwell’s fall 2016 collection, was black velvet and had a precariously va-va-voom neckline. She paired it with a matching robe/cape situation, also in black velvet, which made her look like a damn superhero.
-
45. Lorde
April 17, 2017
Yesterday, in addition to performing another sure-to-be-a-hit single, Lorde wore a perfectly “Coachella" Coachella outfit. It was the COACHELLIEST thing ever: a super tight bustier style top with sparkling chain mail detailing around the neckline with speckles of glitter down the bodice. She paired her top with a pair of gray metallic wide-leg stretch pants so shiny they looked otherworldly and a pair of Adidas sneakers.
-
46. Billie Lourd
April 14, 2017
Lourd made her first public appearance since her mother Carrie Fisher's death at the Star Wars 40th anniversary celebration in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. The 24-year old actress wore a white Tom Ford minidress with a mock turtleneck and wide, kimono-like sleeves.
-
47. Kelly Rowland
April 12, 2017
While out promoting her book, Rowland wore a silk pantsuit, which is floral AND partly houndstooth. Too much? Or just enough.
-
48. Zoe Saldana
April 10, 2017
Zoe Saldana arrived at the premiere of her new film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in Tokyo wearing straight from the runway black crystal dot top and matching pants, topped off with an assortment of rings by Anita Ko. Talk about the chicest disco ball we've ever, EVER, seen.
-
49. Jane Goodall
April 7, 2017
Goodall attended the DVF Awards in a chic all-black outfit, which was delightfully accented by a butterfly printed silk scarf. Her best accessory? The famous plush Mr. H, a monkey she carries around the world with her. The stuffed animal, given to her by her friend Gary Haun, has visited more than 60 countries, making him quite possibly the most well-traveled accessory around.
-
50. Brooke Shields
April 4, 2017
Shields arrived to the 2017 Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art (side note: Shields/Chic has an insane art collection) in a black pants suit, mesh corseted bodysuit (!), and a three-strand Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. She accented the all-black look with a cobalt blue alligator skin clutch
-
51. Chace Crawford
April 3, 2017
Over the weekend, Crawford participated in the 2017 South Beach Triathlon. No, he wasn't in Gucci. No, not Tom Ford. He sported an Aqua Sphere wetsuit; accessorized with his insane muscles. We all have dreams of wearing a bodysuit out in public and looking flawless, so big ups to Crawford for pulling it off.
-
52. Justin Bieber
March 31, 2017
The Biebs won fashion today. Why, you ask? Because he wore track pants and sneakers on the beach. Because it was utterly ridiculous. Because it made us laugh, which is something I think we could all use a little bit more these days.
-
53. Katie Holmes
March 30, 2017
Holmes opted for a light blue A.P.C. cotton-chambray button-up with a pretty, ruffled yoke neckline. She tucked said shirt into a pair of worn, classic straight leg jeans in a darker blue. The color combo is key here, in making the outfit less costume-y and more chic-y. To accessorize, she opted for a pair of Gucci loafers (because what other shoe would you wear?) and a hold-everything-imaginable white Tod’s bag.
-
54. Anne Hathaway
March 29, 2017
Hathaway arrived at the New York City premiere of Colossal, a film about a woman who discovers end-of-the-world type events are connected to her own mental illness. Yeah, I don’t know. BUT, I’ll tell you what I do know and what IS colossal. The Armani Privé spring 2006 couture gown Hathway wore.
-
55. Zendaya
March 24, 2017
Zendaya arrived to a Dolce & Gabbana party wearing a colorful skirt paired with a sheer black corset. The actress-singer-designer (ultimate hyphenate) opted for simple suede pumps but topped the look off with the prettiest red-orange lip we’ve seen in a long time.
-
56. Fan Bingbing
March 22, 2017
Fan won the best actress award at the Asian Film Awards wearing a powder blue Elie Saab spring 2017 couture look: a bedazzled jumpsuit with an attached skirt. And yes, Emma Watson was most definitely jealous.
-
57. Demi Lovato
March 21, 2017
Lovato was seen outside Good Morning America wearing the springiest first-day-of-spring outfit you could ever imagine: a pink and black floral bomber with a matching pencil skirt.
-
58. Anya Taylor-Joy
March 20, 2017
The new actress wins fashion for ending the fall/winter season with a bang in a full length, deep-V-neck, two-tone silver dress with a big black bow.
-
59. Zosia Mamet
March 16, 2017
The actress wore a belted, off-the-shoulder, high-slit dress Monse dress to the 2017 Whitney Biennial.
-
60. Jhené Aiko
March 15, 2017
For last night’s Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, the R&B songstress arrived with boyfriend Big Sean in a white and black leopard crop top and matching pants.
-
61. Victoria Beckham
March 14, 2017
Beckham arrived at a NYC Whole Foods in a full lewk: perfectly tailored flannel pants, a silk, see-through navy shirt, and a fabulous double-breasted cashmere wool overcoat.
-
62. Angelina Jolie
March 13, 2017
Angelina Jolie was spotted at LAX wearing this most-perfect-ever Bottega Veneta Mist Wool Coat (which, yes, comes with the belt because I know you were wondering). If you follow the runway shows, you know this coat came from the brand’s summer collection, which was a perfect mix of sporty and buttoned up.
-
63. Kristen Stewart
March 10, 2017
Stewart arrived at the New York premiere of the film in a dazzling pink cashmere dress with silvery embroidery from Chanel's "Paris Cosmopolite" Métiers d'Art 2016/2017 collection. I know what you must be thinking. Kristen Stewart? In baby pink? Well when said baby pink dress is Chanel and you’ve recently buzzed your head and dyed it platinum blonde, it’s kind of the perfect choice.
-
64. Maddie Ziegler
March 8, 2017
Ziegler arrived at a recent interview in a bright red and black patterned coat and black booties with the most delightfully (and intentionally) messy ballerina bun.
-
65. Jennifer Lopez
March 3, 2017
To promote the new season of Shades of Blue, Lopez wore a fabulous Zuhair Murad sweater, featuring the happiest, most beautiful bird we've ever seen. And if you're thinking, "I, too, should get a top with a bird on it," make sure yours is sparkly, because that's the ticket.
-
66. Kiernan Shipka
March 2, 2017
At last night's premiere of FX Network's Feud: Bette and Joan, Kiernan Shipka wore a fall 2017 Oscar de la Renta dress over matching pants that had us going, "Uh oh. Now every time we buy a dress, we'll have to by matching pants. Sorry, bank account."
-
67. Rihanna
March 1, 2017
Rihanna wore a full gray Monse ensemble that was on the runway less than a month ago while receiving the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Harvard Foundation
-
68. Pamela Anderson
February 28, 2017
The actress arrived to the Dolce and Gabbana show in a perfectly fitted floral Dolce dress from the spring 2017 collection with wild accessories that few could pull off. Her sunglasses? Museum-quality. Her shoes? The perfect neutral to offset a colorful look up top. Her confidence? Priceless.
-
69. Issa Rae
February 24, 2017
The Insecure actress, who once favored leather jackets and tees, arrived to Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event yesterday in a truly glamorous gown. One that we undoubtedly can add to our beloved Naked Dress gallery.
-
70. Janelle Monáe
February 23, 2017
The actress arrived to Los Angeles Confidential’s Spring Oscar issue party wearing a hand-embroidered black lace dress from Antonio Marras’s spring 2017 collection. The dress, part of a collection inspired by Malick Sidibé’s famous nightlife photographs from Mali in the '50s and '60s has feathers, lace, and embroidered leopard-pattern prints.
-
71. Celine Dion
February 22, 2017
Dion casually wore a spring 2017 Schiaparelli couture look (with the matching boots, of course) to debut her accessories collection in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
-
72. Thandie Newton
February 22, 2017
The Westward actress arrived to Erdem Moralioglu’s show wearing, you guessed it, an Erdem pre-fall 2017 floral suit with metallic pink Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
73. Christie Brinkley
February 17, 2017
Brinkley arrived to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017's launch event at New York's Center415 event space wearing a bright red, super-fitted jumpsuit and quite honestly may have looked better than she did in her 20s.
-
74. Jourdan Dunn
February 16, 2017
Dunn is so chic that she didn't even have to walk in the Michael Kors show to win fashion. She arrived in a gray cashmere asymmetric pullover and stretch wool pants with black Sherry sandals, all from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection.
-
75. Susan Sarandon
February 15, 2017
At the Feud Tastemaker Lunch in New York, Sarandon wore a red jumpsuit (stand up if this was made by you!) with delightfully voluminous hair … which was also—you guessed it—red. The look was accented with a pair of gold Doc Martens–looking boots, which we think is super chic.
-
76. Emily Ratajkowski
February 13, 2017
Our March cover star Emily Ratajkowski wore a perfectly fitted pink suit to the Altuzarra show. And if you look closely, you'll see she's also wearing the Jennifer Fisher earrings from her InStyle cover.
-
77. Selena Gomez
February 9, 2017
Selena Gomez was seen promoting 13 Reasons Why in a Proenza Schouler spring 2017 dress. The dress epitomizes the brand's spring collection, which played around with layering, moving silhouettes, and experimental shapes. The experiment worked, if you ask us.
-
78. Zoe Kravitz
February 8, 2017
Zoë arrived to last night's L.A. premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies in an off-the-shoulder black Vera Wang spring 2017 runway dress, a classic Ana Khouri diamond crawler, and an adorable Moynat box bag.
-
79. Ruth Negga
February 7, 2017
Ruth Negga wore a colorful dress from Valentino's pre-fall 2017 collection: a glistening, muted rainbow, long-sleeve gown. Move over Joseph, there's a new technicolor dreamcoat in town. It was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and it wins fashion.
-
80. Gwen Stefani
February 6, 2017
Gwen Stefani wore the best Moschino by Jeremy Scott getup: a bright red snakeskin printed windbreaker with matching pants. If ever there was a picture of commitment, this would be it.
-
81. Dakota Johnson
February 2, 2017
Dakota Johnson, styled by Queen Kate Young, went on Late Night with Seth Meyers wearing a velvet dress with a mock turtleneck from the Sonia Rykiel pre-fall collection.
-
82. Camila Cabello
February 1, 2017
Former girl-band member bared her midriff in a crop top paired with a long coat and pajama-style striped pants ... made by Virgil Abloh for Off-White. She accompanied the look with a fun oversized bow in her hair.
-
83. Busy Phillips
January 31, 2017
The actress looked comfy and cute in Rachel Antonoff's Female Reproductive System sweatshirt ($98; rachelantonoff.com) while walking hand-in-hand with BFF Michelle Williams through the airport.
-
-
85. Brit Marling
January 27, 2017
Last night, on Jimmy Fallon, Marling dazzled in a pink pussy bow top, red Self-Portrait pants, and Barbie-pink Mansur Gavriel heels. Since she began walking red carpets, she’s been taking fashion risks, opting for dresses by Viktor & Rolf, L’Wren Scott, and Balenciaga instead of safer, more classic options.
-
86. Alessandra Ambrosio
January 25, 2017
The model looked gorgeous strolling around Paris in a Grecian-inspired white gown paired with the fanciest white feather boa.
-
87. Natalia Vodianova
January 24, 2017
Natalia wore a divine cape, riding boots, and a decidedly thematic chapeau to complete an equestrian look for the Dior Couture show.
-
88. Victoria Beckham
January 23, 2017
Victoria Beckham’s look to judge the International Woolmark Prize at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris yesterday? Office 'fit perfection. Just because you’re sitting at a desk all day does not mean you have to wear all black (although, that can be chic too). Try colorblocking like VB in bright, bold colors to stand out. The fit, albeit baggy and menswear inspired, is flattering and most importantly, comfortable. Colorful and cozy is a winner.
-
89. Sofia Richie
January 20, 2017
Sofia Richie attended the launch of Wonderland Magazine's pop-up shop in London wearing sweatpants with heels that she paired with a '90s throwback mini Louis Vuitton backpack.
-
90. Yara Shahidi
January 19, 2017
The 16-year-old actress who plays Zoey on Black-ish stole the show on the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a black and white checkered tulle gown from Off-White’s spring-summer collection.
-
91. Naomie Harris
January 18, 2017
We’re giving big ups to Naomie Harris, who wore Alexandre Vauthier at last night’s Decoding the Beauty of Time dinner in Geneva. Her Vauthier gown, from the fall 2016 Couture collection, has the perfect percentage of sex appeal and class. The high slit and plunging neckline, while super sexy, are balanced out by strong shoulders and an obi-style black belt. But the dress is only half of what makes Harris’s look. The other 50 percent comes to us courtesy of her watch and fine jewelry.
-
92. LIly-Rose Depp
January 17, 2017
This photo from last night’s César Revelations evening, an event in France that brings together the pre-selected best upcoming actors for the César 2017. Depp, a Chanel ambassador and the face of L’Eau No. 5, wore black wool pants, a white cotton shirt, and a silk black jacket with a truly French tie.
-
93. Michelle Obama
January 12, 2017
First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final talk show appearance as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon wearing a zipped up Givenchy black crepe jersey jacket and skirt with silver leather pumps from the spring 2017 collection.
-
94. Emma Stone
January 11, 2016
Stone has been wearing a gown pretty much every night for the last month and awards season has only just begun. The star wore a Chanel red embroidered tweed jacket and gold and silver glitter tweed skirt, from the "Paris Cosmopolite" Métiers d'Art 2016/2017 collection to the Paris premiere of her new movie.
-
95. Rihanna
January 10, 2017
Last night, the singer was hanging at Tao in New York City wearing a super cozy fleece lace-up jumpsuit from her eponymous Fenty x Puma Collection. And while she was wearing sky-high booties, that jumpsuit looked like the chicest snuggie we’ve ever seen.
-
96. Quvenzhané Wallis
January 5, 2017
On Wednesday night at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City, Wallis arrived in a black velvet dress with pearl detailing and a bit of sparkle. It was fun. It was classy. It was totally age appropriate, but if paired with super high heels and the right fine jewelry would totally be a dress I’d want to wear. Especially because it has that A+ Peter Pan collar. Swoon.But what really made her outfit? Her two best accessories: her Apple Watch and her braces.
-
97. Kate Beckinsale
January 4, 2017
On Tuesday, Beckinsale continued to show her affinity for the pajama look, this time at New York's JFK airport. The actress wore the best shade of pink ever (and yes, that’s a specific shade of pink, didn’t you know?) with a heeled sandal (apparently she does not know it’s January) and an incredibly chic camel coat. It takes a lot for us to say this, but this is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley level airport glam.
-
98. Ruth Negga
January 3, 2017
To accept her Rising Star Award at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, Negga wore a sheer floral appliqué Valentino gown from their spring 2017 collection. This look has everything we could want in a red carpet dress: It has sparkle; it has romance; it has the most delightfully whimsical pattern … it has the perfect mix of sexy and pretty.
-
99. Jessica Alba
January 1, 2017
Alba obviously understands that when trying to put together the perfect seaside ensemble, you cannot simply seek out the most flattering bathing suit and be done. Her full-on look includes a chic hat, a pair of classic sunglasses, and the best patterned pants/kimono cover up ever.
-
100. This Woman in a 19-Foot Dress
December 28, 2016
A model at a New Year's concert at China's Yichang Theatre on Tuesday wore a dress that caught our eye. The dress and its train were longer than 19 feet (HOLY SH—), a bright Valentino-red, and tiered to perfection.
-
101. EmRata's Mom, Kathleen Balgley
December 27, 2016
Ratajkowski took to Instagram Stories to share an unbelievably stylish photo of, not herself, but her mother, Kathleen Balgley. And let me tell you folks, it's MAMA who Wins Fashion Today. Sixty-something-year-old Balgley wears a Reformation-like ribbed black top with an attached choker—very EmRata, if you ask us.
-
102. Princess Charlotte
December 26, 2016
For a family stroll, the little royal wore a coat with feminine flair and added a little pop of color to the look with her maroon tights. P.C. topped whole thing off with a pretty princess bow. That type of coordination wins.
1 of 102
Olivia Culpo
October 5, 2017
Olivia Culpo demoed how to do the monochromatic trend the right way when she stepped out in NYC, sporting a bright red, head-to-toe, sunglasses to boots, and everything in between lewk. Red patent leather pants, a matching red printed cardigan, and that Tod's handbag we've been eyeing. Bank account, prepare to be depleted.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM