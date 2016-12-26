Princess Charlotte Braves the Cold (and the World) in Colored Tights

December 26, 2016

For a family stroll, the little royal wore a coat with feminine flair and added a little pop of color to the look with her maroon tights. P.C. topped whole thing off with a pretty princess bow. That type of coordination wins.

Danny Martindale/WireImage
See More Photos

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 26, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

The holidays can be a very stressful time to pick out an outfit. You're in front of your entire family, or all those people from high school that haven't seen you in, like, ten years ... or, there's the terrible instance of when you are in front of the entire world. Here you are, just tryin' to go to church on Christmas Day and BOOM! There are the paparazzi waiting for you, your parents, and your older brother.

We assume Princess Charlotte thought about this scenario in advance. Some questions she might have asked herself:

1. What is chic without saying "look and me, look at me!"

2. How can I show off my outfit but still stay warm?

3. Is it possible for me to coordinate with my brother? (Other than our nanny parting our hair down the same exact side?)

4. Is there a way for me to express my individual style, but still be refined?

P.C. accomplished it all.

Her coat perfectly complemented that of her brother's, but had a feminine flair and shorter sleeves, allowing the maroon cuffs of her outfit underneath to peek through. And speaking of maroon, let's talk about those tights. Because those, my friend, are what makes this outfit. P.C. didn't shy away from adding a little pop. She embraced color—and a festive color at that—finding a way to keep herself warm and stylish at the same time. And the whole thing was topped off with a pretty princess bow. That type of coordination wins.

Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Outfits
Kate Middleton
January 23, 2018

Middleton paid a visit to the Roe Green Junior School to give a poignant speech on children's mental health. The royal looked elegant in a periwinkle Sportmax coat, Seraphine maternity dress ($99; seraphine.com), patterned scarf, and matching suede pumps (shop similar here).

Getty Images
<p>January 7, 2018</p>
January 7, 2018

The five-month-pregnant royal stepped out for service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday in a coat that she's owned since at least 2014. Middleton wore a jacket by British brand Moloh with gold buttons and a tweed finish, topping the look with a fur hat and pumps.

Joe Giddens - PA Images/Getty Images
<p>December 25, 2017</p>
December 25, 2017

Middleton attended church on Christmas Day in an appropriately festive red and green plaid coat and plush black hat.

Joe Giddens - PA Images/Getty Images
<p>November 28, 2017</p>
November 28, 2017

Middleton's polka-dot belted dress showcased her baby bump on a visit to the Foundling Museum in November. She paired the bold frock with maroon pumps and a bouncy blowout.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images
<p>November 24, 2017</p>
November 24, 2017

The Duchess looked radiant in a sparkly sheer-illusion light blue gown for the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
<p>November 22, 2017</p>
November 22, 2017

Middleton covered up her baby bump in a swingy black coat with gold detailing during an official royal duty. She paired the coat with black skinny jeans and matching boots.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images
<p>November 22, 2017</p>
November 22, 2017

The royal looked sporty at the Aston Villa Football Club in a black turtleneck, skinny jeans, and New Balance sneakers. She paired the monochrome look with a bright red puffer coat.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
<p>November 8, 2017</p>
November 8, 2017

Middleton wore a maroon-colored sheath dress with black tights for the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum.

JOHN PHILLIPS/Getty Images
<p>November 7, 2017</p>
November 7, 2017

The royal looked elegant in a floor-length black Diane von Furstenberg lace dress with a scalloped neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, and a low back at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families Gala Dinner held at the Orangery at Kensington Palace.

WPA Pool/Getty Images
<p>October 31, 2017</p>
October 31, 2017

The duchess donned her best athletic wear to play tennis with kids. Middleton looked sporty chic in a black zip-up, black and white track pants, and Nike sneakers.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
<p>October 18, 2017</p>
October 18, 2017

Middleton added a military-inspired touch to her look at a graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices. The pregnant royal wore a blue double-breasted blazer, dark skinnies, and suede booties.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/Getty Images
<p>October 16, 2017</p>
October 16, 2017

The expectant royal looked radiant in a pink dress with black detailing and matching block-heel pumps at the Charities Forum Event in London's Paddington Station.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<p>October 10, 2017</p>
October 10, 2017

Middleton wore a baby blue lace Temperley London dress with black buttons to attend a reception on World Mental Health Day. She paired the periwinkle frock with black pumps and a coordinating clutch.

WPA Pool/Getty Images
<p>August 30, 2017</p>
August 30, 2017

The duchess chose an elegant green Prada tea-length dress ($2,340; matchesfashion.com) with a high neck and long sleeves for a visit to Princess Diana's memorial garden with Princes William and Harry.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>July 17, 2017</p>
July 17, 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge started off her royal tour of Poland on a stylish foot in a white Alexander McQueen peplum ensemble and Gianvito Rossi suede nude heels. She added a pop of color with a red clutch and styled her new short 'do in bouncy curls.

Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty
<p>June 20, 2017</p>
June 20, 2017

The Duchess stepped out for the Royal Ascot in a white, all-lace Alexander McQueen dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, and a pleated skirt (shop a shorter version here). She paired the gorgeous frock with a matching fascinator, pearl drop earrings, and her classic nude pointy-toe pumps.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty
<p>May 11, 2017</p>
May 11, 2017

Middleton looked like a real-life princess on a royal visit to Luxembourg on Thursday in a baby blue coatdress by Emilia Wickstead that cinched at her waist and finished with an A-line skirt. She paired the coat with a nude clutch and matching pointed-toe pumps (shop a similar style here), accessorizing with drop earrings and her stunning engagement ring.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>April 21, 2017</p>
April 21, 2017

Middleton stunned in a ruffled Alice Temperley blouse and black pants for an appearance at BBC Radio 1, where she and husband Prince William filled in as radio DJs.

Courtesy BBC 1 Radio
<p>April 20, 2017</p>
April 20, 2017

Kate Middleton stepped out for a Heads Together event with Princes Harry and William looking flawless in a poppy-hued Armani skirt suit. The fitted zip-up blazer featured flattering rouching along the bust and an elegant split round neck. She teamed it with a matching knee-length pencil skirt, a pair of timeless nude pumps and a slim leather clutch—also nude.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
April 5, 2017
April 5, 2017
The duchess attended the Service of Hope to honor London attack victims in a black and gray patterned coat dress, and a stylish black fascinator perched atop an elegant chignon. Sheer black tights, black pumps, and a pair of pearl drop earrings finished her look.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
<p>April 4, 2017</p>
April 4, 2017

The Duchess attended the opening night of 42nd Street in London wearing a crimson Marchesa Notte honeycomb dress that stole the show. Princess Kate accessorized with statement Kate Spade New York pompom tassel earrings, a sleek envelope clutch, and chic suede pumps—all crafted in the same scarlet hue as her frock.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty
<p>March 28, 2017</p>
March 28, 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2017 Portrait Gala in London wearing an elegant green lace Temperley London gown. She paired the dress with Kiki McDonough drop earrings, a beaded Wilbur & Gussie envelope clutch, and metallic Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty
<p>March 23, 2017</p>
March 23, 2017

Middleton arrived at the launch of Best Beginning's "Out of the Blue" film series wearing a Jackie Kennedy-esque Eponine London jacket and matching skirt, paired with beige suede pumps (shop a similar pair here). 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>March 18, 2017</p>
March 18, 2017

Middleton embraced Paris on her weekend visit, wearing a chic printed blue coatdress from Chanel, accented with a double-C belt and quilted handbag from the historic brand. She wore the stylish ensemble on a visit to Les Invalides and Musée d'Orsay.  

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>March 17, 2017</p>
March 17, 2017

While attending a dinner at the British Embassy in Paris, the Duchess wowed in a dazzling metallic Jenny Packham gown that featured delicate embellishments. She completed her look with a perfectly styled blowout, sparkling earrings and matching bracelet, silver pumps, and a glittering clutch.

ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images
<p>March 17, 2017</p>
March 17, 2017

Middleton stunned at a gala in Paris in a textured, mermaid-cut black Alexander McQueen gown, which she paired with a set of ankle strap pumps, a bow-adorned leather waist belt, a bold drop pearl necklace and a pair of complementary oversize pearl studs.

Ian Vogler/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
<p>March 17, 2017</p>
March 17, 2017

The fashionable duchess paid sartorial homage to the Irish holiday in a dark green, double-breasted coat with chic black trim and gold buttons designed by Catherine Walker. Middleton accessorized her festive look with matching green pumps, a stylish fascinator secured atop her low chignon, and gold and green onyx Monica Vinader earrings ($195; monicavinader.com).

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<p>February 28, 2017</p>
February 28, 2017

Kate donned a figure-hugging Rebecca Taylor skirt suit to visit with children at the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London. 

Danny Martindale/WireImage
<p>February 22, 2017</p>
February 22, 2017

While visiting children and adolescents' mental health project MIST in South Wales, Kate brought back her burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit.

Joe Giddens/PA Wire
February 14, 2017
February 14, 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Royal Air Force cadets, dressing warmly for the occasion in a double-breasted red wool blazer, black turtleneck, black skinnies, and black knee-length boots.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>February 6, 2017</p>
February 6, 2017

To give a speech to children at London's Mitchell Brook Primary School, the duchess recycled a favorite red Luisa Spagnoli suit.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>January 24, 2017</p>
January 24, 2017

Going bold in a green skirt suit from Hobbs, Kate Middleton made a touching visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices. A Gerard Darel blouse with a sweet Peter Pan collar gave her look added flair, while black pumps anchored the ensemble in timelessness.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press
<p>January 17, 2017</p>
January 17, 2017

The duchess stepped out in a floral-print Erdem dress ($813; net-a-porter.com) on Tuesday morning as she prepared to deliver a speech for Heads Together, an organization she, Prince William, and Prince Harry stand behind in their effort to promote mental health awareness.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>January 11, 2017</p>
January 11, 2017

Kate donned a vibrant double wool crepe coat by British brand Eponine London and navy pointed-toe pumps for a visit to the Anna Freud Centre in London.

Danny Martindale/WireImage
December 25, 2016
December 25, 2016

The duchess made her Christmas appearance in a burgundy Hobbs fur-trimmed coat with coordinating heels while holding onto Princess Charlotte, who was clad in a navy coat with thick red tights, Mary Janes, and a red ribbon in her hair.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
December 19, 2016
December 19, 2016

The duchess took to The Mix Christmas Party in London in a festive frock from Vanessa Seward, with a gorgeous floral print, offset by a timeless black, waist-cinching belt and black pumps.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty
<p>December 14, 2016</p>
December 14, 2016

As Middleton hung out with a group of Cub Scouts in the English village of North Wootton, she proved that she can nail casual-chic just as well as she pulls off everyday glam by wearing an Iris and Ink gray cashmere turtleneck sweater and green skinny jeans.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty
<p>December 8, 2016</p>
December 8, 2016

The Duchess wowed in a sparkling floor-length custom Jenny Packham gown (that she has worn once before) and the dazzling Cambridge Lovers Knot Tiara at Buckingham Palace's annual Diplomatic Reception.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
<p>November 22, 2016</p>
November 22, 2016

Middleton stepped out at the Natural History Museum in a black and blue printed L.K. Bennett dress and pointy pumps. She paired the floral frock with her signature wavy blowout and drop earrings.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<p>November 4, 2016</p>
November 4, 2016

During an outing on Friday, Middleton looked perfectly polished in a black turtleneck top, a Dolce & Gabbana button-bearing tweed skirt and a pale blue Mulberry coat. Middleton paired her look with an autumn-ready set of black pumps and matching tights, her rich brunette locks billowing in loose waves at her shoulders.

WENN.com
<p>November 3, 2016</p>
November 3, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London, and she stunned in a white Self-Portrait gown that featured a floral crochet bodice and pleated high-slit skirt. She accessorized with a red clutch, black suede pumps, and a remembrance poppy pin.

Oct. 14, 2016
Oct. 14, 2016

The duchess made an appearance at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, with Prince William in a sophisticated blue-and-pink checkered Erdem coat, pairing the cover-up with a black lace blouse, a pair of navy blue suede pumps, a small black clutch, and gold-and-pearl earrings..

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Oct. 11, 2016</p>
Oct. 11, 2016

The duchess looked pretty in periwinkle in a belted coat and pencil skirt by Catherine Walker & Co. while on a solo trip abroad to the Netherlands.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Oct. 10, 2016</p>
Oct. 10, 2016

Middleton paired a Kate Spade floral dress ($498; nordstrom.com) with nude pumps and a matching box clutch to celebrate World Mental Health Day in London.

Danny Martindale/GC Images
<p>Oct. 1, 2016</p>
Oct. 1, 2016

The stylish duchess departed Victoria, Canada, in a polished ivory coat and nude pumps and waved goodbye with little Charlotte on her arm.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Sept.&nbsp;29, 2016</p>
Sept. 29, 2016

For an afternoon outing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Victoria, Canada, the duchess wore a cream pointelle-knit See by Chloé dress with a demure collar and long sleeves and beige Monsoon wedges.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
<p>Sept. 28, 2016</p>
Sept. 28, 2016

Middleton wore a cozy gray Sentaler alpaca wrap coat with the Canadian brand's signature ribbed sleeves, a pair of dark skinny jeans, and brown leather cowboy boots for a visit to the town of Carcross in Yukon, Canada.

Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
<p>Sept. 28, 2016</p>
Sept. 28, 2016

The duchess looked radiant in a red CH Carolina Herrera double-breasted coat and dark pumps for a visit to the MacBride Museum in Canada's Yukon territory.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
<p>Sept. 27, 2016</p>
Sept. 27, 2016

The duchess stunned in a tailored emerald green Hobbs coat after landing in chilly Yukon.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Sept. 27, 2016</p>
Sept. 27, 2016

Middleton continued her tour of Canada in a jade Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Sept. 26, 2016</p>
Sept. 26, 2016

For the occasion, the mom of two opted for a red Preen by Thornton Bregazzi gown that showed off her toned arms accessorize with a diamond-encrusted maple leaf brooch. She wore red pointed-toe pumps and carried a clutch in a matching shade.

Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
<p>Sept. 25, 2016</p>
Sept. 25, 2016

The duchess brought out her signature royal flair in a stylish piece that paid homage to Canada's flag: a red and white dress by Alexander McQueen, a crimson clutch, and a vibrant pair of red pointed-toe pumps.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Sept. 24, 2016</p>
Sept. 24, 2016

Middleton was the picture of elegance on the first day of her Canadian tour in a collared blue sheath dress and matching hat. The royal accessorized with a leaf brooch and nude pumps that elongated her frame.

Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty
<p>Sept. 16, 2016</p>
Sept. 16, 2016

The Duchess stepped out in a blue polka-dot dress and nude pumps for a trip to the Stewards Academy with Prince William.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Sept. 2, 2016</p>
Sept. 2, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge went casual on her second day in Cornwall, donning printed Gap trousers, a pair of nude L.K. Bennett wedges, a fitted navy Smythe blazer, and a white crewneck top for a visit to the Eden Project.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty
Sept. 1, 2016
Sept. 1, 2016
Kate Middleton was pretty in pink for a royal visit to Cornwall, where she and Prince William took the day for a series of engagements at local youth organizations in the coastal county. Middleton looked radiant in a pale pink fit-and-flare dress by Lela Rose and a summery pair of Monsoon espadrille wedges, wearing her hair in loose, effortless waves and kept her makeup on the natural side.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>August 25, 2016</p>
August 25, 2016

Kate Middleton visited a helpline center run by the U.K.'s YoungMinds charity and stood out in a red L.K. Bennett dress that featured short sleeves and a flattering A-line skirt. She accessorized with neutral pieces, including her heels and clutch.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
<p>August 24, 2016</p>
August 24, 2016

Kate Middleton took one of her favorites—her blue floral-print L.K. Bennett LWD—out for a spin during a visit to the national youth charity Youthscape and smartly styled the dress with pared-back neutral accessories.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
<p>July 10, 2016</p>
July 10, 2016

Middleton raised the stakes on courtside style as she took in the Wimbledon final from the Royal Box wearing Alexander McQueen. The talisman printed number is adorned with butterflies, hummingbirds, lips, and lipsticks, as well as the signature McQueen skull. She completed her ladylike look with her LK Bennett Natalie box clutch and delicate gold charm earrings.

Karma Tang/Getty
<p>July 7, 2016</p>
July 7, 2016

The Duchess made a statement at Wimbledon in a recycled yellow Roksanda dress accessorized with nude pointy pumps. Middleton made her first Snapchat appearance after the match, taking a selfie with match winner Serena Williams in a funny video.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>July 6, 2016</p>
July 6, 2016

For a dinner at the Natural History Museum in London, Kate wowed in a white off-the-shoulder Barbara Casasola dress and ankle-strap sandals.

Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty
<p>July 1, 2016</p>
July 1, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in an elegant lace peplum dress and black fascinator as she paid her respects commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme with French president Francois Hollande.

WENN.com
<p>June 30, 2016</p>
June 30, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Albert, France, to attend the Somme Centenary commemorations at the Thiepval Memorial, opting for a black, white, and gray Missoni coat in the label's signature zigzag print. She completed her ensemble with black accessories, including a chic bow-adorned fascinator, sleek clutch, and suede pumps.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
<p>June 22, 2016</p>
June 22, 2016

Princess Kate attended a charity gala in a sparkling Jenny Packham gown, which featured fluttery chiffon sleeves and beautiful silver beading throughout. She styled her hair in a chic low bun, and added delicate jewelry, nude pumps, and a sleek clutch to complete her winning look.

Stephen Pond/Getty
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2016 in Ascot, England.
June 15, 2016

For Day 2 of England's Royal Ascot, the duchess wore a cream long-sleeve lace Dolce and Gabbana midi-length dress and an off-white Jane Taylor fascinator adorned with a large flower. Another notable accessory, which stood out from her monochromatic ensemble: a purple name tag that Kate wore on her chest.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>June 14, 2016</p>
June 14, 2016

Kate Middleton kicked off the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland's annual Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle​ by planting a tree while wearing a cream brocade Day Birger et Mikkelsen coat dress. The Duchess accessorized her impromptu gardening outfit with a gold clover brooch, a wedding gift from the Irish Guards​. She topped off her look with a coordinating rose-shaped fascinator.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
<p>June 13, 2016</p>
June 13, 2016

For the annual Garter Day service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the Duchess wore a Catherine Walker coatdress in a cherry hue, red suede pumps, a small clutch, and a bright fascinator. She styled her long brown hair in a sophisticated low chignon.

Chris Jackson/Getty
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral on June 10, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.
June 10, 2016

The stylish duchess was a vision in light blue and cream for a special service celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday with the British royal family at St. Paul's. She wore a light blue Catherine Walker cream-embroidered coat dress and Jane Taylor hat accented by a cream fascinator studded with corsages.

Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty
<p>June 9, 2016</p>
June 9, 2016

Middleton embraced the season's cutout trend, wearing a blue shoulder cutout gown by Roland Mouret to SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner at Kensington Palace. 

EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images
<p>May 24, 2016</p>
May 24, 2016

For the garden party at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a cream Alexander McQueen skirt suit that she previously donned for Prince George's christening back in 2013, and it looked just as good the second time around.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<p>May 23, 2016</p>
May 23, 2016

Kate Middleton wowed at the Chelsea Flower Show in an emerald green dress with a matching wide belt at the waist. She accessorized her ensemble with nude leather heels and her signature delicate jewelry.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Middleton was seen heading back to London after an afternoon spent sailing in Portsmouth, England on May 20, 2016
May 21, 2016

The 34-year-old beauty embraced casual Friday by pulling her brunette locks back in a low messy bun and stepping out in a black cable-knit sweater, black jeans, and black Adidas sneakers with teal shoelaces.

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET
<p>May 20, 2016</p>
May 20, 2016

The Duchess stepped out in Portsmouth, England, to open the 1851 Trust visitor center in a chic nautical look before changing into something more casual to set sail. Middleton hopped aboard the Land Rover BAR T1 boat for a training session on the Solent River in a black jacket and matching pants, life vest, and sneakers, where she got in on all the intense action, shown in this video.

Lloyd Images/Getty Images
<p>May 20, 2016</p>
May 20, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a nautical Alexander McQueen outfit for a charity event by the coast. She paired the classic look with a quilted clutch and blue pumps.

AKM-GSI
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the official launch of Heads Together at The Olympic Park on May 16, 2016 in London, England.
May 16, 2016

To launch the Heads Together Campaign in London with Prince William and Prince Harry, the duchess wore a cream blouse, a patterned Banana Republic skirt, and navy heels. She even put on boxing gloves to promote the benefits of physical activity for mental health.

Neil P. Mockford/GC Images
<p>May 4, 2016</p>
May 4, 2016

The royal wore a Michael Kors coat with L.K. Bennett shoes for the opening of Magic Garden at Hampton Court.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<p>May 4, 2016</p>
May 4, 2016

The beauty nailed it in a gray-blue dress, nude pumps, and a matching clutch while celebrating the opening of Magic Gardens in Hampton Court.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images
<p>April 22, 2016</p>
April 22, 2016

The Duchess opted for L.K. Bennett's jewel-toned silk cocktail dress, which she paired with coordinating navy pumps, while hosting President and First Lady Obama at Kensington Palace.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>April 15, 2016</p>
April 15, 2016

Kate opted for a fiery red Beulah London gown for a cocktail reception in Bhutan, pairing the look with black strappy heels and loose waves. 

Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge take part in a trek to the Tiger's Nest Monastery on the second day of a two day visit to Bhutan on the 15th April 2016 in Paro, Bhutan. The Royal couple are visiting Bhutan as part of
April 15, 2016

For a three-hour hike of the Himalayas, Middleton wore knee-high tassel detail boots with khaki jeans and a brown leather vest over a white collared shirt. She topped off the equestrian-inspired look with Ray-Ban Wayfarers.

Danny Martindale/WireImage
<p>April 14, 2016</p>
April 14, 2016

For dinner with the King and Queen of Bhutan, Middleton opted for a colorful embroidered gown which she paired with black strappy shoes, a red shawl, loose curls, and gold earrings. 

WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walks with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as part of a ceremonial Chipdrel on arrival into the Tashichhodzong (fortress) on the first day of a two day visit to Bhutan on the 14th April 2016 in Paro, Bhutan. The Royal cou
April 14, 2016

Not long after stepping off the airplane, Middleton changed into a floor-length indigo kira (a patterned wrap skirt) and a Bhutanese-inspired blouse and embroidered cape by Paul & Joe).

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>April 14, 2016</p>
April 14, 2016

Middleton arrived in Bhutan wearing a long-sleeve, cream-colored coat dress by Emilia Wickstead, cinched at the waist by a matching belt and accessorized with a pair of nude pumps and gold drop earrings.

Danny Martindale/WireImage
<p>April 13, 2016</p>
April 13, 2016

Middleton donned an embroidered pink smock dress from Topshop, with wedges and medallion earrings, during a visit to Pan Bari, India, where she fed baby elephants and rhinos.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>April 13, 2016</p>
April 13, 2016

For a safari in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, India, the duchess combined simple but chic khaki Zara jeans, a polka-dot blouse, and boat shoes.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>April 12, 2016</p>
April 12, 2016

Middleton capped off Day 3 in India with a gorgeous green and blue printed Anna Fui gown while attending a Bihu Festival Celebration in Kaziranga.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on ahead of a lunch event with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 12, 2016.
April 12, 2016

For a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the duchess wore a jade lace Temperley London dress accessorized with nude pointed heels and a corresponding clutch.

MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images
<p>April 12, 2016</p>
April 12, 2016

The Duchess wowed in a printed red maxi dress during her trip to India, topping off her look with an atypical choice of footwear—chic criss-cross nude ballet flats.

Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images
<p>April 11, 2016</p>
April 11, 2016

The Duchess stunned in black and white Temperley London during her second day in India, when she attended a party celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pose for a picture at India Gate Memorial on day 2 of the royal visit to India and Bhutan on April 11, 2016 in Delhi, India. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a week-long tour of
April 11, 2016

On Day 2 of her India tour, the duchess opted for a white-hot Emilia Wickstead dress, which she wore during a visit to the India Gate memorial in New Delhi.

Danny Martindale/WireImage
<p>April 10, 2016</p>
April 10, 2016

For a charity gala in India, the Duchess wowed in a royal blue Jenny Packham gown and styled her hair in a chic chignon.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>April 10, 2016</p>
April 10, 2016

During their time in India, Middleton wore a pretty printed dress and wedges to meet with local children and try her hand at cricket.
 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge lay a wreath at Taj Hotel, scene of Mumbai terror attacks on April 10, 2016 in Mumbai, India.
April 10, 2016

The duchess donned a red number when she arrived in Mumbai with Prince William and placed a wreath at the Taj Palace Hotel Memorial for the victims of the 2008 terror attacks.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
<p>April 6, 2016</p>
April 6, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge stuns in a blue dress by Indian designer Saloni for a reception before her milestone trip to India and Bhutan with Prince William.

PA Images/Sipa USA
Kate Middleton
March 18, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless in a familiar slate blue tweed M Missoni coat to open a charity consignment shop in Norfolk, England, for one of her favorite causes: EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices). She paired the piece with navy pointed-toe pumps.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>March 11, 2016</p>
March 11, 2016

For a visit to the XLP project in London, the Duchess donned a tweed checked skirt and top by small British label Epinone. She finished off her outfit with her trusty black suede heels and a matching clutch.

Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
<p>March 10, 2016<br /> &nbsp;</p>
March 10, 2016  

Princess Kate wore a cheery bird print frock for a documentary screening at Kensington Palace.
 

PA Images/Sipa USA
<p>March 10, 2015</p>
March 10, 2015

The Duchess donned an emerald green overcoat paired with black pumps and a black clutch while visiting a London area hospital to speak with a suicide survivor. 

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of Place2Be, visits St Catherine's Primary School on February 24, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
February 24, 2016

The duchess braved the Edinburgh cold in a glamorous green ensemble for her first solo engagement to Scotland.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
<p>February 18, 2016</p>
February 18, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a familiar deep red wool L.K. Bennett coat, which she paired with a brown Lock & Co. hat and a pair of silver drop earrings, to the reception marking the disbandment of the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force.

Peter Byrne/Getty Images
<p>February 17, 2016</p>
February 17, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted shopping at none other than Lululemon in a black coat, leggings, and worn-in running shoes. Her hair looked perfectly blown-out as she walked through the streets of London, carrying a chic tote and a shopping bag from the shop.

Topstar Pictures
