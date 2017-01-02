Jessica Alba Wins Chicest Vacation Outfit Award

January 1, 2017

Splash News
Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.” 

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 02, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to 2017. A year that will, without a doubt, bring fabulous, out-there, wearable—and delightfully unwearable—outfits courtesy of our favorite designers and celebrities.

On the first Who Won Fashion Today of the New Year, we’d like to give props to one Mrs. Jessica Alba. Let’s start by talking about the concept of a beach outfit. When trying to put together the perfect seaside ensemble, you cannot simply seek out the most flattering bathing suit and be done. You need a full-on look: A cover up, a hat, a great pair of sunglasses. Something that screams, “This is my vacation personality.”

Alba hung out with her family in Hawaii (jealous) in enviable beach style:

1. A well fitting, printed bikini. Note: the pattern isn’t so wild as to distract from the rest of the ‘fit.

2. A pair of traditional sunglasses. When trying to pull off a full beach look, keep accessories light if your bathing suit cover up is the intended star.

3. Chic protection. Note: Yes, this should also come in the form of a powerful sunscreen, but a beach hat one more UV-protective must-have, and is available in so many styles and price points.

4. The best patterned pants/kimono cover up. Ever. Note: If you love Etro, you will love this set. It’s highly patterned, colorful, and just plain happy.

What a way to ring in the New Year, Jess. Thanks for making it a sunshiny first day.

Jessica Alba's Red Carpet Style
<p>In Valentino, 2016</p>
In Valentino, 2016

Alba stunned in Los Angeles at the fifth annual Baby2Baby Gala, clad in a ruffled and embellished tulle Valentino gown. 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
<p>In Dolce &amp; Gabbana, 2016</p>
In Dolce & Gabbana, 2016

Alba made an entrance at the Mechanic: Resurrection premiere in a bold floral-print corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown, adding the right amount of shine with Bulgari diamonds and a sparkly teal Edie Parker clutch.

Apega/ABACAPRESS.COM
<p>In David Koma, 2016</p>
In David Koma, 2016

The actress attended the 2016 Teen Choice Awards in black David Koma separates with a M2MALLETIER bag.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>In Brock Collection, 2016</p>
In Brock Collection, 2016

Alba was spring-ready at the launch of The Honest Company’s Paris Diaper Collection in a custom silver lace Brock Collection dress, adding a futuristic edge with silver mirrored Manolo Blahnik pumps. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals
In Kenzo, 2015

Alba showed some leg in this hand-embroidered gown with a sweetheart neckline at the Met Gala. 

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Narciso Rodriguez - Front Row - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week
In Narciso Rodriguez, 2015

Alba took her front-row seat at Narciso Rodriguez's spring/summer 2016 NYFW show in a curve-hugging design by the label that she topped with a sharp white blazer, an oversize black clutch, dagger Melinda Maria drop earrings, and printed pumps. 

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Honest Beauty Launch
In Jonathan Saunders, 2015

At the Honest beauty launch, she wore a blush sheer geo-lace Jonathan Saunders number with spike earrings and bubblegum-pink pumps. 

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Tory Burch Paris Flagship Opening After Party
In Tory Burch, 2015

Alba celebrated the launch of Tory Burch’s Paris flagship store in a jacquard ankle-grazing number by the designer that she styled with drop earrings and strappy Tory Burch sandals. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
M.A.C Cosmetics & Giambattista Valli - Floral Obsession Ball At Opera Garnier In Paris
In Giambattista Valli, 2015

At the Giambattista Valli Flower Ball, Alba chose a flowing, strapless floor-length dress that featured a wrapped white bodice and a lavender bow at the waist. Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, a black clutch, and neutral peep-toes completed her look. 

Jacopo Raule/WireImage
2015 Forbes Women's Summit: Transforming The Rules Of Engagement
In Narciso Rodriguez, 2015

In a sleek gray scuba crepe dress with a playful pop of bubblegum pink courtesy of her Casadei pumps while at the Forbes Women’s Summit.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
E-Commerce Company "COUPANG" Press Conference In Seoul
In Michael Kors, 2015

At a press conference in Seoul, Alba wore an indigo-and-white button-down shirt and a lattice embroidered gingham midi-length skirt with Kurt Geiger London "Hazel" platforms in suede. 

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Fast Company Hosts First-Ever LA Creativity Counter Conference
In Jonathan Simkhai, 2015

At the first-ever L.A. Creativity Counter Conference, Alba wore a white blazer, blue button-down, and white pumps with a black-and-blue printed pencil skirt. 

Getty Images North America
<p>In Tory Burch, 2015</p>
In Tory Burch, 2015

In a floral Tory Burch dress at the designer's NYFW spring fashion show.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Jessica Alba in Monique Lhuillier
In Monique Lhuillier, 2015

Alba celebrated the one-year anniversary of The Honest Co. at Target in a spring green strapless sweetheart dress, complete with a ring by Shylee Rose Jewelry and chunky black strappy sandals. 

Getty Images North America
Jessica Alba in Max Mara
In Max Mara, 2015

Alba selected an origami-draped cream-and-black jumpsuit for the Independent School Alliance for Minority Affairs Impact Awards Dinner. She accessorized with Melissa Kaye Jewelry earrings, a Rachel Katz cuff, a studded minaudiere, and classic black pumps.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Jessica Alba in Michael Kors
In Michael Kors, 2015

Alba celebrated the launch of her Jennifer Meyer collection with a midriff-baring black cropped knit and a full floral skirt that she styled with a selection of delicate jewelry and black strappy sandals.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>In&nbsp;Giambattista Valli, 2015</p>
In Giambattista Valli, 2015

Alba wore a printed Giambattista Valli dress to the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Giambattista Valli show in 2015.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>In Kempner, 2015</p>
In Kempner, 2015

She appeared on Watch What Happens Live in wine-colored separates by Kempner.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jessica Alba in Wes Gordon
In Wes Gordon, 2014

At Tiny Prints and Baby2baby's Mother’s Day party in a glazed windowpane tweed dress with strappy platforms.

Getty Images North America
Jessica Alba in Diane von Furstenberg
In Diane von Furstenberg, 2014

In a beige lace Diane von Furstenberg gown with jewelry by Melissa Kaye and Ippolita at the 2014 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jessica Alba - Oscar de la Renta gown
In Oscar de la Renta, 2013

Alba wore a strapless peach Oscar de la Renta gown to the Academy Awards in 2013.

John Shearer/Invision/AP
