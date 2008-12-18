Obama chatted with Jay Leno in a three-piece ensemble from J. Crew. The future White House resident admitted to shopping online while on the campaign trail. "She has a real personality and it comes through in the way she dresses," J. Crew creative director Jenna Lyons Mazeau told WWD.



It would be unexpected but exciting for Obama to choose something off the rack for her Inauguration Ball gown. The bargain-conscious shopper could click to buy a golden taffeta gown from J. Crew with a sleek, figure-flattering fit. Says Mazeau, "She looks feminine and dresses beautifully, but never overtly sexy."