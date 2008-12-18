Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Who Will Design Michelle Obama's Inaugural Gown?
1. Jason WuObama sat down with Barbara Walters in a rosette-trimmed sheath from Jason Wu. “It was a little surreal," the young designer told the Wall Street Journal of seeing the style-setting First Lady-elect in his career-making dress.
-
2. Isabel ToledoThe future First Lady attended a Calvin Klein-hosted fundraiser in a tunic and palazzo pants from Isabel Toledo. Obama has picked up several of the former Anne Klein designer's dresses from Chicago's Ikram boutique.
Toledo is known as a master of geometric and pattern shapes. A style inspired by this navy satin gown-a Fall 2007 design for Anne Klein-would work because it has sharp structure, yet a ladylike silhouette with a ballerina-inspired wide neckline. ?Ms. Obama has a natural grace,? Toledo has told Latina. ?She has an amazing poised body language. Her torso is that of a dancer.?
-
3. Maria PintoMichelle Obama wore a purple Maria Pinto dress on the campaign trail in June. Pinto has been the First Lady-elect's go-to designer for the past few years.
Obama would look incredible in a strapless, full-skirted style like the hunter green gown from Pinto's Fall 2008 collection. ?I see her sleek but with more froth," the designer told WWD. "It?s right for the moment. I don?t see her in a big, poofy ball skirt."
-
4. Narciso RodriguezObama chose an eye-catching two-tone cocktail dress from Narciso Rodriguez for the election night festivities. She has also worn the designer's horizontal-striped suit and gem-embellished red shift.
Rodriguez is an expert at making major impact with minimal design. A sleek empire-waist gown inspired by his Fall 2007 collection would be simply elegant and show off the statuesque beauty's shoulders and arms.
-
5. ThakoonObama stole the spotlight at the DNC convention in a kimono-inspired print dress from Thakoon. "I am incredibly honored that Michelle Obama chose to wear a dress from my collection on such a historical night for her, her family and this country," designer Thakoon Panichgul told reporters. Obama has also worn a tweed jacket and an exposed-zipper sheath from the young talent.
A goddess-inspired gown like those shown on Thakoon's Spring 2009 runway would be a soft, feminine choice for the future First Lady.
-
6. J.CrewObama chatted with Jay Leno in a three-piece ensemble from J. Crew. The future White House resident admitted to shopping online while on the campaign trail. "She has a real personality and it comes through in the way she dresses," J. Crew creative director Jenna Lyons Mazeau told WWD.
It would be unexpected but exciting for Obama to choose something off the rack for her Inauguration Ball gown. The bargain-conscious shopper could click to buy a golden taffeta gown from J. Crew with a sleek, figure-flattering fit. Says Mazeau, "She looks feminine and dresses beautifully, but never overtly sexy."
-
7. Oscar de la RentaObama attended a California conference in a houndstooth sheath from Oscar de la Renta's Fall 2007 collection. She has also hit the campaign trail in a Global-inspired print suit from the design house.
The veteran designer's creations, like this silvery full-skirted ballgown from his Spring 2009 collection, have traditionally been a favorite of First Ladies. "Mrs. Obama is certainly stylish and very good looking," de la Renta has told WWD. "It will be great for any American designer to dress her."
-
8. MoschinoObama hit a Springfield rally in a floral shirtdress from Italian design house Moschino. She has also worn trim, retro-inspired suits designed by creative director Rosella Jardini.
The likelihood of Obama choosing a gown designed abroad is slim, but she could surprise all and select something like this Surrealist-inspired gown from the Moschino's Spring 2009 collection. A similar design would be smashing for Obama's hourglass figure and foreign relations.
