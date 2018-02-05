Understand Poiret In 5 Minutes or Less

BREAKING: Fashion month is upon us, and with that, some exciting changes to the typically never changing fashion calendar. Some American designers have moved to Paris (Altuzarra, Rodarte) and others have opted to show off-season (Alexander Wang). And then there’s news of new brands, excited to make their runway debuts.
Earlier last week, an announcement was made of a resurrection of an old house, The House of Poiret, with the appointment of Yiqing Yin as Artistic Director and Anne Chapelle as CEO. Poiret will present its first ready-to-wear collection on March 4th in Paris.
"I would like to make Poiret a house that tells the story of encounters and emotions: the territory of a new, contemporary luxury that interacts with its time. At the heart of my project is a philosophy that takes into account the garment and its cut, as an extension to the approach taken by Paul Poiret in the early 20th century: to liberate women's bodies and minds,” designer Yin said in a press release.
So what was Poiret in its original form and what should we know going into Paris Fashion Week? Here, five facts to inform you before you watch the runway.
1. He was a world traveler.Paul Poiret was the first couturier to travel with his collections and hold presentations all over the world.
2. He was a nose.Poiret was the first fashion house to launch its own perfume line. Parfums de Rosine was founded by the designer in 1911 and named after his daughter. The fragrance did not survive the Great Depression, but as revived in 1991 when Marie-Helena Rogeon resurrected the house. Her updates included perfumes, body creams, and candles, all centered around the quintessential rose scent.
3. He hated corsets.Paul Poiret was thought to have freed the female body of the corset, offering women loose-fitting options. Made up of straight lines, each piece has as few cuts as possible so the garment drapes effortlessly.
4. He had heavy Japanese influence.Japanese influence is the most important part of Paul Poiret’s work. His kimono-inspired pieces made were among his most famous.
5. He liked to party.The designer was a party animal and craved attention from the bohemian Parisian art scene. He was known to throw extravagant parties with equally extravagant dress codes. These parties served as opportunities to get inspired for collections.
6. He would have LOVED Instagram.Poiret was the original brand expert. He could very well be thought of as the first designer to truly pay attention every aspect of his brand’s identity. He worked with architects, artists and illustrators to make sure each piece was truly Poiret.