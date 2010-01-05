Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"Who is Hollywood's Next Style Icon?"
1. Zoe Kravitz"Zoe Kravitz is amazing. She's going to be the next hot thing!"
-Paula Patton
2. Ashley Greene"I love everybody from Twilight, but especially Ashley Greene. She's a pretty cool chick. Her style has an edge, but it's also retro."
-Ashley Tisdale
3. Zooey Deschanel"I love the girl from 500 Days of Summer, Zooey Deschanel. She's brilliant, very natural-she's just captivating."
-Kellan Lutz
4. Olivia Thirlby"I love Olivia Thirlby. I really like her style."
-Olivia Wilde
5. Amanda Seyfried"Amanda Seyfried. She's a friend of mine. I think she's lovely and talented."
-Nina Dobrev
