13 White Must-Haves to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe

Even though we don’t believe that silly rule about not wearing white after Labor Day (after all, nothing is chicer than winter whites!), something feels so right about sporting a white ensemble in the summer. Whether you work the cool shade into an outfit with a fun accessory or go the full head-to-toe monochromatic route, wearing white is a simple way to instantly spruce up your look. We’ve rounded up the basics you’ll need for a sleek, summer-ready wardrobe.
1. ONE-SHOULDER BLOUSE
Topshop | $48
2. HALTER-NECK TANK
Farrow available at Need Supply | $44 (originally $58)
3. TAILORED BLAZER
Tibi | $450
4. COTTON SHIRTDRESS
Acne Studios available at Matches Fashion | $380
5. EYELET DRESS
J. Crew | $298
6. DENIM A-LINE SKIRT
MiH Jeans | $275
7. DISTRESSED JEANS
Madewell | $135
8. WIDE-LEG TROUSERS
Theory | $315
9. SHOULDER BAG
3.1 Phillip Lim available at Net-a-Porter | $950
10. BASEBALL HAT
Urban Outfitters | $15
11. MIRRORED SUNGLASSES
Target | $17
12. KNIT SNEAKERS
Nike | $100
13. HEELED MULES
Mango | $50