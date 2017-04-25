13 White Must-Haves to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe

13 White Must-Haves to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe
Raymond Hall/WireImage
April 25, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
by: Ann Jacoby

Even though we don’t believe that silly rule about not wearing white after Labor Day (after all, nothing is chicer than winter whites!), something feels so right about sporting a white ensemble in the summer. Whether you work the cool shade into an outfit with a fun accessory or go the full head-to-toe monochromatic route, wearing white is a simple way to instantly spruce up your look. We’ve rounded up the basics you’ll need for a sleek, summer-ready wardrobe.

VIDEO: Get Super Cute & Curly Summer Looks from Jade Kendle

 

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top