Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
White Jean Guide
-
1. PetiteWith a small 29-inch inseam, these jeans are perfect for petites-if you need to hem them, you won't lose the natural tapered fit around the ankles. "This pair's built for petites," says designer Michelle Siwy. "But the cut is for a woman's body."
Siwy cropped jeans, $196; shopmanhattanite.com.
-
2. PetiteArmani Exchange white jeans, $115; yoox.com.
-
3. PetiteNot Your Daughter's Jeans tummy tuck stretch jeans, $118; nordstrom.com.
-
4. TallThis Swedish label, best known for its fierce skinny jeans, keeps taller girls in mind with a 32" to 34" inseam. "It's cool to show off long legs in white jeans," says designer Sanna Atldax.
Cheap Monday stretch denim jeans, $70; tobi.com.
-
5. TallGoldSign jeans, $198; bleuclothing.com.
-
6. TallSaddlelites Charon flare jeans, $100; bluefly.com.
-
7. Plus SizeHips, thighs and legs look slimmer with subtle forward-angled side seams and strategically placed rear pockets. "This creates a leaner silohuette," says designer Paige Adams-Geller.
Paige Premium Denim stretch Laurel Canyon jeans, $169; nationaljeancompany.com.
-
8. Plus SizeOld Navy Diva twisted-seam jeans, $36.50; oldnavy.com.
-
9. CurvyWith extra room in the hips and butt, these jeans hug your body in all the right places. "It's my favorite fit because it plays up a sexy, voluptuous figure," says designer Joe Dahan.
Joe's Jeans Honey jeans, $158; 323-721-2221 for stores or saksfifthavenue.com.
-
10. CurvyTrue Religion Joey boot cut jeans, $168; revolveclothing.com.
-
11. CurvyLands' End stretch boot cut jeans, $39.50; landsend.com.
-
12. Athletic LegsThe 14-inch circumference of these slightly tapered jeans gives shapely legs a bit more wiggle room. "It's narrow enough to keep the look current without getting too tight at the bottom," says designer Susie Crippen.
J Brand jeans, $159; shopbop.com.
-
13. MaternityPregnant? You can still wear white jeans with aplomb. Try these for comfort and style.
Citizens of Humanity Kelly bootcut jeans, $176; nordstrom.com
-
14. Maternity
Paige Laurel Canyon low rise jeans, $107; saksfifthavenue.com
-
15. Go Sporty
To minimize your rear in white jeans, avoid busy features like elaborate embroidery or pocket flaps. Also steer clear of cropped, too tight tops; instead, pair with billowy blouses that graze the hips-and provide a bit of backside coverage.
Denim jeans, AG Adriano Goldschmeid, $176; 212-680-0581. Wood-and-fabric-bead necklace, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $135; leeangel.com. Cashmere cardigan, Magaschoni, $320; 631-329-8139. Cotton top, Vince, $120; 310-247-8299. Straw bag with patent-leather trim, Serpui Marie, $304; endless.com. Canvas sneakers, Converse, $42; converse.com.
-
16. At Night
Stretchy denim ensures an ultra-snug fit, which makes legs appear even longer and leaner.
Stretch denim jeans, Genetic Denim, $176; 310-317-8566. Stainless-steel chain with faux pearls, D&G, $265; at Bloomingdale's. Sequined nylon top, Roberta Freymann, $150; 212-585-3767. Cotton-polyester jacket, Theory, $335; theory.com for stores. Leather bag, Prada, $995; at select Prada boutiques, 888-977-1900. Python heels, Christian Louboutin, $1,465; 310-247-9300.
-
17. On a Fun Date
A slightly flared leg flatters most body types. "It balances the body's proportions," says Paige Adams-Geller.
Denim jeans, Anlo, $240; at Planet Blue, 310-317-9975. Silk top, Poleci, $207; 212-229-3701. Gold-filled cuff, Kendra Scott, $150; southmoonunder.com. Straw-and-leather clutch, Tommy Hilfiger, $108; tommyhilfiger.com for stores. Leather stacked heels, Mia, $69; miashoes.com.
-
18. On the Go
How do you keep your white jeans whiter-than-white? Genetic Denim designer Ali Fatourechi suggests soaking them overnight in a basin of water with a stron pretreater, like Oxiclean Versatile stain remover (bleach will weaken fibres and cause yellowing over time). Then wash in warm or hot water, and dry at a cool temperature.
Denim jeans, Citizens of Humanity, $150; at Nordstrom. Acetate sunglasses, Robert Marc, $395; robermarc.com for stores. Cotton voile tunic, Tory Burch, $275; toryburch.com. Canvas-and-leather bag, 7 for All Mankind, $345; at Bloomingdale's. Metallic leather sandals, Diane von Furstenberg, $265; 646-486-4800.
1 of 18
