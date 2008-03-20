

How do you keep your white jeans whiter-than-white? Genetic Denim designer Ali Fatourechi suggests soaking them overnight in a basin of water with a stron pretreater, like Oxiclean Versatile stain remover (bleach will weaken fibres and cause yellowing over time). Then wash in warm or hot water, and dry at a cool temperature.

