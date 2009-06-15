Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"Which of Your Characters Has The Best Style?"
1. Jennifer Aniston"It goes between Polly in Along Came Polly and Brooke from The Break-Up. Polly was just dirty and vintage and threw stuff together, which I loved."
Leading ladies Jennifer Aniston and Elizabeth Banks were among the honorees at two of Hollywood's most prestigious annual events-Women in Film's Crystal + Lucy Awards and MaxMara's Face of The Future gala. With so many fashionable actresses gathered together, we had to ask: Of all the characters they've brought to life, which one has the best sense of style?
In Prada at the WIF Crystal + Lucy Awards.
In the romantic comedy Along Came Polly.
-With reporting by Andrea Simpson
2. Elizabeth Banks"I absolutely adored Miri in Zack and Miri Make Make A Porno. She made the most of what she had, which was not much. And she was comfortable at all times. I thought she was effortlessly sexy."
In a MaxMara dress, Chopard jewelry and Sergio Rossi shoes at the Face of The Future dinner.
As Miri in the 2008 comedy Zack and Miri Make a Porno.
3. Michelle Trachtenberg"Gossip Girl's Georgina Sparks of course! She's absolutely fantastic. She's got my style mentality except it's slightly heightened. She'll wear black leather pants with a crazy chainmail shirt and you're like, 'What is going on?' But she rocks it out! She's an inspiration."
In MaxMara dress, Martin Katz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes at the Face of the Future gala.
Playing mean girl Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl.
4. Christina Hendricks"Definitely Joan Holloway on Mad Men. Our costume designer puts her in fabulous, fabulous clothes. She's always in a pencil skirt and she wears it with confidence and pride."
In a MaxMara dress and Jimmy Choo heels at the WIF Crystal + Lucy Awards.
As the voluptuous Joan Holloway in Mad Men.
5. Joy Bryant"The character I played in Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins. She was a bit more cha-cha than my taste. She wore Agent Provocateur and YSL and clothes that were chic, sexy and catty-not really me. But it was a really hot wardrobe!"
In MaxMara pants and Club Monaco jacket at the Face of the Future gala.
As Bianca in the 2008 comedy Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.
6. Poppy Montgomery"Marilyn Monroe because she was Marilyn Monroe! The costumes were timeless."
In MaxMara at the WIF Crystal + Lucy Awards.
Channeling screen legend Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.
7. Emmy Rossum"Definitely Christine in Phantom of the Opera. She had all those ballgowns going on!"
In MaxMara at the Face of the Future gala.
Playing the leading lady in Phantom of The Opera.
8. Perrey Reeves"Mrs. Ari's style on Entourage is so fabulous. Gucci is a go-to for her because every season there is something fun but there's also something classic. And I believe that 50% of my scenes this year are in La Perla!"
In a MaxMara dress and Cole Haan heels at the Face of the Future gala.
Getting into character on HBO's Entourage.
