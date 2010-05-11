Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"Which SATC2 Character's Closet Would You Most Like to Raid?"
-
1. Taylor Swift"Carrie. Her clothes are funky and glamorous and she takes a lot of risks."
-Reporting by Bronwyn Barnes, Grace Lee, Emma Oldenkamp, Andrea Simpson and Lindzi Scharf
-
2. Amber Riley"Miranda, because she's sexy and classy. Plus, I've always loved suits."
-
3. Rachel Bilson"Carrie! It's a no-brainer. Sometimes I watch Sex and the City for inspiration be fore I get dressed to go out."
-
4. Olivia Munn"I love Charlotte's style-she wears things that are classic and she looks put-together. But I'd also want to steal some of Carrie's shoes!"
Olivia Munn stars in the blockbuster action flick Iron Man 2.
-
5. Selma Blair"Definitely Carrie, but I'd need her arms and the legs to go with it or it wouldn't look the same on me! She's the most outrageous, her wardrobe is filled with costume pieces."
-
6. Eva Amurri"I've always liked Miranda because she's the practical one. Growing up in New York City, I would not be caught dead walking around in a pair of heels during the day. Miranda seems like someone who would put her heels in her purse."
-
7. Diane Kruger"Carrie, of course. She's fabulous and fearless and the way she puts an outfit together is pretty cool."
-
8. Melissa George"Who's the innocent girl? Charlotte. Her style is classic European like Queen Rania of Jordan."
-
9. Lea Michele"Carrie, because she just goes there and it still looks good."
-
10. Alice Eve"I'd like to be brave enough to wear Samantha's clothes. She's avant garde. I just saw an episode where she was wearing a dress with slits up to here. She was showing her underwear ten years before Lady Gaga came along."
Alice Eve plays Charlotte's nanny Erin in Sex and the City 2.
-
11. Sophia Bush"Carrie, no question! Shoes, bags, everything! I die for her. She can be casual and glamorous at the same time and she's totally fearless. I'm dying so see the new movie! I need to pre-order tickets!"
1 of 11
Taylor Swift
"Carrie. Her clothes are funky and glamorous and she takes a lot of risks."
-Reporting by Bronwyn Barnes, Grace Lee, Emma Oldenkamp, Andrea Simpson and Lindzi Scharf
-Reporting by Bronwyn Barnes, Grace Lee, Emma Oldenkamp, Andrea Simpson and Lindzi Scharf
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM