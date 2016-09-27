Where to Buy the Skinny Jeans Celebrities Are Wearing Now

In a season where kick flares and boyfriend cuts are ruling the denim world, there’s probably a pile of skinny jeans collecting dust in your wardrobe. Perhaps you glance at it (while, naturally, reaching for the same faded 501s you’ve worn five days in a row) and wonder if you should even bother holding on. After all, who even wears stovepipes anymore?

Kendall Jenner does—right along with Gigi Hadid, Olivia Palermo, and some of the best-dressed ladies in celebrity land. Thanks to clever styling tricks and a whole lot of cool factor, these girls are ushering in a new era for the old-school silhouette; their take is nothing like the one you remember from the early aughts. Ahead, we’ve compiled nine brilliant updates worth copying STAT and, even better, found you the exact shopping intel on each. Keep scrolling to browse and buy the looks.