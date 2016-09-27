Where to Buy the Skinny Jeans Celebrities Are Wearing Now

In a season where kick flares and boyfriend cuts are ruling the denim world, there’s probably a pile of skinny jeans collecting dust in your wardrobe. Perhaps you glance at it (while, naturally, reaching for the same faded 501s you’ve worn five days in a row) and wonder if you should even bother holding on. After all, who even wears stovepipes anymore?
Kendall Jenner does—right along with Gigi Hadid, Olivia Palermo, and some of the best-dressed ladies in celebrity land. Thanks to clever styling tricks and a whole lot of cool factor, these girls are ushering in a new era for the old-school silhouette; their take is nothing like the one you remember from the early aughts. Ahead, we’ve compiled nine brilliant updates worth copying STAT and, even better, found you the exact shopping intel on each. Keep scrolling to browse and buy the looks.
-
1. Sarah Hyland
Make a standard white T-shirt and skinny jean combo more special with rolled cuffs, and punchy suede heels. Her outfit breakdown: Sarah Hyland in AG The Stilt Rollup in 13 Years Solitude, $215; agjeans.com, Saint Laurent Sac De Jour leather bag, $2,890; mytheresa.com, and Manolo Blahnik BB Pointy pumps, $595; saksfifthavenue.com.
-
2. Jessica Alba
A higher rise, unfinished edges, and faded black wash are fresh twist on fitted jeans. Mix with equally of-the-moment elements, such as a sporty bomber and oversized earrings. Her outfit breakdown: Jessica Alba in Tory Burch multi-stripe convertible shoulder bag, $595; toryburch.com, DL1961 Ultra High Rise skinny jeans, $178; nordstrom.com, Halston Heritage high neck crop top, halston.com for similar styles, Tory Burch square slim-frame sunglasses, $250; toryburch.com, Tory Sport warm-up jacket, $225; torysport.com, and Nicholas Kirkwood Eclipse sandal, saksfifthavenue.com for similar styles.
-
3. Kendall Jenner
Meet the latest in model off-duty chic: slim, vintage-inspired blues and an extra long coat. Her outfit breakdown: Kendall Jenner in Oliver Peoples The Row After Midnight sunglasses, $450; net-a-porter.com, Citizens of Humanity Liya Shadow Pocket jeans in Torn, $258; shopbop.com, Erika Cavallini Duster coat, yoox.com for similar styles, Rockins Snakes scarf, $128; rockins.co.uk, and Kenneth Cole Krystal patent leather boots, $495; kennethcole.com.
-
4. Heidi Klum
Patched and frayed to perfected, distressed stovepipes prove the perfect counterpoint to ladylike accessories. Her outfit breakdown: Heidi Klum in Beau Souci eyelet t-shirt, justoneeye.com for similar styles, Amo Babe jeans in Keepsake, $230; fwrd.com,Chanel bag, chanel.com for similar styles, and Saint Laurent Paris Skinny pumps, $595; barneys.com.
-
5. Gigi Hadid
The most modern length for super slim denim? Hovering two to three inches above the ankle. Her outfit breakdown: Gigi Hadid in Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita sunglasses, $119; lespecs.com for similar colors, 7 For All Mankind Highwaist ankle straight with raw hem in Acroplis Deep Sky, $139; 7forallmankind.com, Brandy Melville Malibu Locals Only top, brandymelvilleusa.com for similar styles, and Furla Candy backpack in Arancio, $278; furla.com for similar colors.
-
6. Lucy Hale
The same skinnies you wore to grab Pinkberry in 2008 are easily reinvented with this season’s ubiquitous off-the-shoulder blouse. Her outfit breakdown: Lucy Hale in Bella Dahl off-the-shoulder top, $92; revolve.com, Cheap Monday Tight Pure Blue jeans, asos.com for similar styles, Ray-Ban sunglasses, $200; neimanmarcus.com, and Chanel espadrilles, chanel.com for similar colors.
-
7. Emma Roberts
To finish an outfit of soft tans and metallics, reach for a sleek and simple all-white style. Her outfit breakdown: Emma Roberts in Warby Parker sunglasses, warbyparker.com for similar styles, AG The Rylea Ribbed Crew Neck, $328; agjeans.com, Disney x Coach Mickey saddle bag 23, $495; coach.com, Rag & Bone jeans, $185; neimanmarcus.com, and Loeffler Randall Fay Cut-Out Oxford in silver mirrored leather, nordstrom.com for similar styles.
-
8. Julianne Hough
With easy flatform sandals and slouchy tank, a washed out black pair—bonus points for busted out knees—becomes the ultimate coffee run outfit. Her outfit breakdown: Julianne Hough in J Brand Photo Ready Cropped Skinny in Mercy, $227; shopbop.com, Inhabit cotton blend tank in Natural, $118; inhabitny.com, and Elizabeth and James Montgomery sunglasses, $185; shopbop.com.
-
9. Olivia Palermo
Ladylike pieces, like a silky blouse and ballet flats, take a shredded design straight from your sofa to Saturday night drinks. Her outfit breakdown: Olivia Palermo in Black Orchid the Jude Mid Rise Super Skinny in Troublemaker, $172; bloomingdales.com, Paige Skinny scarf, $58; paige.com for similar color; Paige belt, nordstrom.com for similar styles, Tibi top, $345; shopbop.com, and SchoShoes Milano Helen loafers, blissany.com for similar colors.