Where to Buy the Exact Robe Coats Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing

With Thanksgiving well behind us and gift season in full swing there’s no more denying the inevitable: Winter is coming. And while, sure, that might not mean that same ice zombie apocalypse about ot happen on Game of Thrones, you still need a proper coat. Now comes the tricky matter of choosing the right one.
If the recent street stylings of our fave celebrities are any indication, a robe silhouette can't fail. Want something versatile enough to go with anything? Follow Ashley Benson’s lead in classic black. Rather make a big of-the-moment statement? A hot pink number, like Victoria Justice’s fuchsia jacket can't lose. Keep scrolling to browse and buy the exact wrap-around pieces they’ve been wearing this season (not to mention several items from the rest of their ensembles), and then focus on holiday shopping (this, this, and this will speed up the process). Remember, you've only got a few weeks left!
1. Kate Middleton
Because this shape is so timeless, less unexpected touches of color and texture—like the soft periwinkle and textured sleeves on Kate Middleton’s topper—make it more special. Her outfit breakdown: SENTALER Signature Ribbed Sleeve Wrap Coat, $920; sentaler.com and R. Soles Virgi Chocolate Suede boots, $366; rsoles.com.
2. Lupita Nyong'o
While it would be easy enough for Lupita Nyong’o to let this cheerful red design carry a more basic outfit, we love how she worked in equally striking items, like a headscarf and funky tribal-print bag. Note how she’s incorporated the same shade of coral red in several places to keep things cohesive. Her outfit breakdown: Escada “Cora” coat, $1,110; us.escada.com and a Les Petits Joueurs Mini Alex Mask satchel, 1,045; shopbop.com.
3. Victoria Justice
Against a sleek, all black ensemble, Victoria Justice lets a very on-trend hot pink wrap jacket take centerstage. Her outfit breakdown: Jonathan Adler Buenos Aires sunglasses, $128; jonathanadler.com, a Ted Baker London “Elethea” coat, $449; tedbaker.com for similar colors, and Sam Edelman Helaine lace-up pump in black suede, $130; shopbop.com.
4. Ashley Benson
To squeeze the most mileage out of this look, consider a neutral color (if you’re not into black, camel works, too) a la Ashley Benson. Her outfit breakdown: Aritzia “Johannes” turtleneck sweater in heather charcoal, $75; aritzia.com, Babaton for Aritzia “Sian” coat in Tuscan Olive, $425; aritzia.com for similar colors, Bionda Castana “Sahar” black suede boot with fringe, $290; farfetch.com, and a Marc Jacobs “Small Gotham” Bauletto Leather Satchel, $550; nordstrom.com for similar colors.
5. Kate Beckinsale
Spending the season somewhere warmer? Invest in this lightweight trench spotted on Kate Beckinsale, and geo-tag it 65 and sunny on Instagram. Her outfit breakdown: Club Monaco “Hanne” trench coat, $329; clubmonaco.com.
6. Lily James
Lily James’s long shearling-lined option is a cozy but chic way to keep warm when you are out, about, and bare-legged on a chilly December night. Her outfit breakdown: The Row “Mosira” shearling coat, $99; galpinautovinyls.co.uk.