Where to Buy the Fall Transitional Coats That Gigi, Selena, and Rosie Love

"Transitional jackets" are the Goldilocks of outerwear—they're neither too heavy nor too light, but just right. They hit the sweet spot of being insulated enough to act as a buffer against crisp autumnal breezes without the risk of overheating. But among the usual suspects (denim jackets, motos, bombers, cargos, and so on), the surprise sleeper of the season is the duster, a lightweight coat that's similar to a trench in weight, but longer in length and more fluid in shape.
And we get why the celebrities are into it. The shin-grazing topper has all the qualities of a robe (but one that you can wear out in public, obviously)—it's comfortable, it envelops you like a hug, and it flutters behind you with every step. So it makes sense that the stars have been wearing theirs everywhere, from flights to a night out to the red carpet. To get the exact look, we performed our magic, identified eight celebrity outfits, and located where to buy them. You're welcome.
-
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
A peachy satin coat pops against an all-black canvas. Her outfit breakdown: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Paige Transcend Hoxton High Rise Ultra Skinny Jeans in Black Shadow, $179; fwrd.com, a James Perse Sheer Slub crew neck tee, $75; jamesperse.com, with Saint Laurent sunglasses, nordstrom.com for similar styles, and a Celine bag, celine.com.
-
2. Selena Gomez
A coated leather coat is so slick in a color as cheery as not-so-mellow yellow. Her outfit breakdown: Selena Gomez in The Row scoop neck classic tee, $320; neimanmarcus.com with The Row coat, neimanmarcus.com for similar color and Vetements jeans, $1,460; shop.alchemist.miami, complete with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, $595; barneys.com.
-
3. Gigi Hadid
Add polish to a ripped tee and destroyed jeans with a sophisticated suede topper. Her outfit breakdown: Gigi Hadid in an Unravel tee, fwrd.com for similar styles, a Smythe wrap trench, $758; thirdstreethabit.com, and Rag & Bone The Boyfriend Jeans in Milton, net-a-porter.com for similar styles, complete with a Lili Claspe Ellie Choker (3), $70 each; liliclaspe.com, a Lili Claspe Isadora body chain, $205; liliclaspe.com, and Stuart Weitzman The Nearlynude sandals, $398; stuartweitzman.com.
-
4. Margot Robbie
Statement stripes add instant interest, especially to a simple tee and cuffed jeans. Her outfit breakdown: Margot Robbie wore a Brock Collection teal Catch coat, $2,890; modaoperandi.com over a Brock Collection navy Kenza top, $860; modaoperandi.com and Brock Collection dark vintage Wright jeans, $475; modaoperandi.com, with Kate Young for Tura Loni sunglasses, $295, mnzstore.com.
-
5. Hilary Duff
Limit yourself to two neiboring shades, like cream and beige, for next-level sophistication. Her outfit breakdown: Hilary Duff wore a Rebecca Minkoff Silva dress, $264; neimanmarcus.com with a Raquel Allegra trench robe, $895; fwrd.com for similar color, styling the two with Alexandre Birman Clarita heels, $595; fwrd.com and a Jeffrey Levinson Elina clutch; $1,1500 jeffreylevinson.com.
-
6. Kendall Jenner
Ensure a pap shot with this model off-duty outfit—a striped coat over a baby tee and distressed jeans. Her outfit breakdown: Kendall Jenner wore a Re/Done | Hanes tee, $78; shopredone.com and Citizens of Humanity Liya High Rise Classic Fit jeans, $258; shopbop.com, complete with an Erika Cavallini Caban Dilip coat, $400; farfetch.com and adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers, $75; adidas.com.
-
7. Chrissy Teigen
Offset too much skin exposure from a navel-plunging neckline with a silky duster. Her outfit breakdown: Chrissy Teigen in a T by Alexander Wang lace-up bodysuit, $160; nordstrom.com and Frame Le High Skinny jeans in Waterford, $138; saksfifthavenue.com that she topped with Naked Wardrobe The Uptown Duster in Olive, $48; nakedwardrobe.com, Saint Laurent Trois Clous leather bag, neimanmarcus.com for similar styles, Alexander McQueen Piercing Bar sunglasses, $375; lanecrawford.com, and Gianvito Rossi Lola sandals, $835; barneys.com.
-
8. Victoria Beckham
The posh take on a '90s slip includes a shin-grazing trench and simple ankle-strap sandals. Her outfit breakdown: Victoria Beckham in aVictoria Beckham dress, $1,561; farfetch.com with a Victoria Beckham coat, $3,350; mytheresa.com, Victoria Beckham sunglasses, $450; net-a-porter.com, and a Victoria Beckham Half Moon bag, $1,250; mytheresa.com.