Where to Buy The Exact Outfits Celebrities Wear to the Airport

Any experienced jet-setter knows that piecing together a successful outfit lies its ability to deliver comfort and sartorial envy—even after 12 hours of travel hell (delays, last-minute gate changes, lost baggage, too-long layovers, and so on). This ensemble should be able to take you from point A to point B all the while making you look exceptionally refreshed, and not frazzled in the least. Impossible, you say? Too tall an order?
Before you reach for your nearest sweats, we present to you nine celebrity-approved outfits to help you achieve all of the above. As people who spend about a third of their lives traveling to exotic film locations, global movie premieres, and other very important events, the stars pretty much have got their airport style on lock. Scroll through to shop their exact outfits and be prepared to field compliments from TSA agents, flight attendants, and maybe even your seatmate.
1. Amal Clooney
A sweater dress is, essentially, a Snuggie that you can wear out in public. A sharp coat and leather boots offers structure and edge. Her outfit breakdown: Amal Clooney wore a Sonia by Sonia Rykiel sweater dress; soniarykiel.com for similar styles, an Altuzarra Ghianda Bullrope saddle bag, $2,995; barneys.com, Kenneth Cole NightJar leather booties, $450; .kennethcole.com, Bric’s Bellagio Collection spinner trunk, $454; bloomingdales.com, and Prada sunglasses, prada.com for similar styles.
2. Selena Gomez
A button-down and a cape? A superhero combo if there ever was one. Her outfit breakdown: Selena Gomez in Soebedar Shania pumps, $558; soebedar.eu, an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Lolita Drop Hem buttondown, $298; aliceandolivia.com, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet front zip leather leggings, $798; aliceandolivia.com for similar colors, and a Barrie Glamour cashmere cape, matchesfashion.com for similar style.
3. Gigi Hadid
Break up an all-black ensemble with something as playful as an asymmetric knit. Her outfit breakdown: Gigi Hadid wore Parker Smith Ava skinny in Eternal Black, $152; parkersmith.com, a Sally LaPointe cream boucle sweater, $1,250; modaoperandi.com, a Nili Lotan leather jacket, $1,490; barneys.com, Karen Walker Deep Worship sunglasses, $280; karenwalker.com, and Stuart Weitzman Zepher bootie, $535; stuartweitzman.com.
4. Gwen Stefani
For comfort with an edge, reach for slouchy jeans, an oversized tee, and lots of flannel. Her outfit breakdown: Gwen Stefani in Reebok x Melody Ehsani sneakers, ebay.com, a Donni Charm Merge scarf, $290; barneys.com, a Moschino cashmere sweater, moschino.com for similar styles, a Noir Kei Ninomiya braided collar jacket; nordstrom.com for similar styles.
5. Miranda Kerr
So timeless, so chic—plus, an outfit you can recreate with pieces you probably already own. Her outfit breakdown: Miranda Kerr wore Parker Smith Bombshell Skinny in empire jeans, $175; zappos.com, Linda Farrow 479 sunglasses, $750; lindafarrow.com, Kenneth Cole Kam sneakers, $120; macys.com, a Saint Laurent gray coat; ysl.com for similar styles, with Louis Vuitton luggage; louisvuitton.com for similar styles.
6. Jessica Alba
Size up for extra comfort, but pull the look together with a sharp coat. Her outfit breakdown: Jessica Alba wore a Janessa Leone Lassen hat, $76; revolve.com, a Related Louisa coat, $142; relatedapparel.com, Jenni Kayne D’Orsay flats, $495; jennikayne.com, with a Loms spinner, $695; lomsluggage.com.
7. Karlie Kloss
When athleisure and utilitarianism meet. Her outfit breakdown: Karlie Kloss wore an Unravel bomber jacket, $1,592; farfetch.com, RE/DONE | Levi's jeans, $280; barneys.com, and Sunday Somewhere Soelae sunglasses, $270; sundaysomewhere.com.
8. Kate Hudson
Elevate a worn-in graphic tee with skinnies, a ladylike tote, and siren-red pumps (to match your bold lip). Her outfit breakdown: Kate Hudson wore a 2NOSTALGIK "I wish you were here" Bobbie tee, $62; 2nostalgik.com and Black Orchid Noah Ankle Fray jeansin Indigo Sunset, $89; blackorchiddenim.com.
9. Charlize Theron
A comfy tee, check. Stretchy skinnies, check. Fresh kicks, check. A hoodie on standby, check. Her outfit breakdown: Charlize Theron wore J Brand 620 mid-rise super skinny jeans in Seriously Black, $198; jbrandjeans.com, Louis Vuitton Horizon 55 spinner, $3,100; louisvuitton.com, Bottega Veneta cross body bag, $1,456; matchesfashion.com, Isabel Marant sneakers, $385; luisaviaroma.com, and a Mother Oversized Hoodie, $74; motherdenim.com.