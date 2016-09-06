Where to Buy the Bomber Jackets That Gigi, Bella, and Olivia Love

When you spend as much time style-stalking celebrities as we do, you start to take note of a few of their fashion habits, like slicing cut-offs at an alarmingly short length during peak it's-too-hot-to-care summer temps or throwing a bomber jacket over anything, including post-gym looks, at the first sign of cold weather. While too-short shorts might be something that doesn't translate as well on regular humans, this badass bomber jacket-layering trick to cool-ify any outfit is one that we can definitely get behind.
And since it looks as though the utiltarian trend is in for another strong season, we're not going to settle for just any bomber jacket—we have every intention to slip on the bombers that are personal faves of today's squad of It girls, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate Bosworth, and Olivia Palermo. We did some serious Internet sleuthing, gathered insider intel, and located the exact pieces that our famous friends love during their off-duty days. Arm yourself with your credit card and get ready to 'add to cart'—just in time for transitional weather.
1. Gigi Hadid
Throw a quilted bomber in a traffic-stopping shade to turn your post-gym look into an athleisure-chic outfit. Gigi Hadid wore a KORAL Siphon Laser cut pullover ($110; saksoff5th.com) with a VFiles Sport Plus 2-way cropped bomber (vfiles.com for similar styles) and Lululemon Tight Stuff Tight ($148, shop.lululemon.com), completing her look with a Versace Palazzo Empire medium top-handle bag ($2,150; versace.com) and Vans Love me, Love me not SK8- Hi Slim (vans.com for similar styles).
2. Olivia Palermo
Give inky separates a cool-girl effect by swapping your blazer for an embroidered bomber (bonus points if you do the editor drape). Olivia Palermo draped her Topshop Two-in-One reversible bomber jacket ($160; topshop.com) over a black blouse and Paige Edgemont leather pants ($899; paige.com), finishing her look with Alexander McQueen floral-embroidered satin loafers ($371; neimanmarcus.com for similar styles).
3. Kate Bosworth
Harden a sweet shade like blush pink with a bomber, slouchy wide-leg jeans, and chunky, thick-sole loafers. Kate Bosworth wore an Anine Bing satin reversible jacket ($349; aninebing.com) with Citizens of Humanity high-rise wide-leg jeans in Halo ($153; revolve.com), complete with Jacques Marie Mage Enzo sunglasses in Noir ($475; revolve.com for similar colors), complete with a Prada Cahier bag ($2,660; prada.com) and Christian Louboutin Laperouza embroidered leather loafers ($895; net-a-porter.com).
4. Bella Hadid
Transcend decades with an outfit that comprises retro shades, sporty elements, and high-waist denim. Bella Hadid wore a Maje Bacary two-tone satin jacket ($325; maje.com) with Made Gold 24K High Rise Skinny in Teddy Wash ($198; madegold.com) that she styled with a Fendi Dotcom bag ($2,900; fendi.com) and Nike NikeLab Air Max 1 Royal sneakers ($250; .net-a-porter.com).
5. Emma Roberts
The easiest way to edge up a ditsy floral-print shirt? A satin bomber and a studded leather mini. Emma Roberts wore a Coach shirt and jacket (coach.com for similar styles) and a Coach Star stud leather mini skirt ($895; coach.com).
6. Lily Aldridge
In the same way an oversize scarf can double as a blanket on the plane, we like to think that an exceptionally voluminous puffer can be a pillow on a long flight. Lily Aldridge wore an Unravel bomber in Lipstick ($1,490; fwrd.com) with J Brand L8001 Leather Super Skinny in Noir ($998; saksfifthavenue.com), styling them with The Row Drum Bag 10 ($2,950, barneys.com) and Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic sunglasses ($150; ray-ban.com).