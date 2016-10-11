Where to Buy the Exact Athleisure Outfits That Taylor, Gigi, and J.Lo Love

The beauty of athleisure is that you can essentially live in a single outfit all weekend long and still look perfectly decent-slash-appropriately dressed. It's not something we'd recommend (you know, hygiene), but the point is, you have that option. With sleek gymwear separates in an even sleeker monochrome color palette (versus, your bleach-stained college tee and decades-old sweats), you can go from catching up on HBO's Westworld to squeezing in a barre class to stocking up on next week's groceries.

The celebrity set have already figured this out: When the cams aren't rolling, they're out grabbing green juice or heading to the gym in their Alo Yoga leggings, Fabletics tanks, and Nike Frees. And the best part—you can look as though you're doing the same (emphasis on "look;" we won't tell). We performed our magic and ID-ed everyone's best athleisure outfits, from Taylor Swift's all-black look with punchy kicks to Julianne Hough's ab-baring separates.