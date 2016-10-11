Where to Buy the Exact Athleisure Outfits That Taylor, Gigi, and J.Lo Love

The beauty of athleisure is that you can essentially live in a single outfit all weekend long and still look perfectly decent-slash-appropriately dressed. It's not something we'd recommend (you know, hygiene), but the point is, you have that option. With sleek gymwear separates in an even sleeker monochrome color palette (versus, your bleach-stained college tee and decades-old sweats), you can go from catching up on HBO's Westworld to squeezing in a barre class to stocking up on next week's groceries.
The celebrity set have already figured this out: When the cams aren't rolling, they're out grabbing green juice or heading to the gym in their Alo Yoga leggings, Fabletics tanks, and Nike Frees. And the best part—you can look as though you're doing the same (emphasis on "look;" we won't tell). We performed our magic and ID-ed everyone's best athleisure outfits, from Taylor Swift's all-black look with punchy kicks to Julianne Hough's ab-baring separates.
1. Jennifer Lopez
Mesh panels, mirrored shades, and punchy sneaks add instant interest. Her outfit breakdown: Jennifer Lopez in Beyond Yoga Crystal Mesh Long Leggings, $99; beyondyoga.com, Beyond Yoga cami, $75; zappos.com, Fendi Iridia sunglasses, $465; solsticesunglasses.com, and Nike Air Presto Running sneakers, $120; finishline.com.
2. Julianne Hough
Show off hard-earned abs with nothing but a bold sports bra and printed leggings. Her outfit breakdown: Julianne Hough in a MPG Jules Revo seamless mesh-paneled sports bra, $40; lordandtaylor.com, MPG leggings, lordandtaylor.com for a similar style, and Under Armour sneakers, macys.com for a similar style.
3. Taylor Swift
Kick your athleisure savvy up a notch with neon Nikes. Her outfit breakdown: Taylor Swift in ALO Yoga Coast Leggings, $94; zappos.com, an Under Armour tank, $35, underarmour.com, Carrera 5024 round sunglasses, $69; solsticesunglasses.com, and Nike Free TR Focus Flyknit sneakers, $110; nike.com.
4. Gigi Hadid
The supermodel spin on matching sweats: a cropped top, a six-pack, and easy canvas accessories. Her outfit breakdown: Gigi Hadid in Danielle Guizio top and shorts, danielleguiziony.com for similar style, Ray-Ban sunglasses, $150; madewell.com, and Soludos Classic Stripe smoking slippers, $55; soludos.com for similar colors.
5. Elle Fanning
Give your athleisure look a girly touch with a flirty sports bra and a printed headband in a coordinated shade. Her outfit breakdown: Elle Fanning in Alo Yoga Sunny strap bra in Guava Glosy, $54; aloyoga.com and ALO Yoga Airbrush Leggings in Black, $78; aloyoga.com.
6. Reese Witherspoon
Make a freakin' cool statement with your muscle tee. Her outfit breakdown: Reese Witherspoon in Sub_Urban Riot muscle tee, $24; bluefly.com, Victoria Beckham sunglasses, $550; fwrd.com, and Asics sneakers, zappos.com for similar colors.
7. Emma Stone
Shrug on a leather moto after your sweat sesh to inject a degree of polish (and attitude). Her outfit breakdown: Emma Stone in Tory Sport Chevron leggings, $125; torysport.com and Nike sneakers, nike.com for similar styles.
8. Lea Michele
Use texture, like mesh, for dimension—a nice breather from sweat-wicking fabrics. Her outfit breakdown: Lea Michele in Ray-Ban sunglasses, $165; neimanmarcus.com, Fabletics Navassa Crop leggings, $45; fabletics.com, Fabletics Bryant Sports Bra, $35; fabletics.com, Fabletics Eiffel tank, $35; fabletics.com, and Havanias flip flops, $26; shopbop.com.