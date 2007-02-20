Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Where Stars Shop
1. Trashy Lingerie
STAR SHOPPERS Christina Aguilera, Drew Barrymore, Lindsay Lohan
THE VIBE Complete a brief application, pay $5 in annual dues and you can join the same club as some of Hollywood's hottest stars. At this members-only shop, that's all it takes to get one of their membership cards. Once you're in, browse their wide array of colorful, lacy (and sometimes racy!) bras and panties, corsets and more.
402 North La Cienega Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90048
310.652.4543, trashy.com
-Alysia Poe, with reporting by Angela Salazar
2. Kiki de Montparnasse
STAR SHOPPERS Mary-Kate Olsen, Claire Danes
THE VIBE With sleek black wood floors, dim lighting and antique furniture, this chic boutique in the bustling Soho neighborhood of N.Y.C. feels like it could be a well-appointed apartment. You won’t find any cotton briefs here, but the shop does carry a sexy collection of silk and satin lingerie. Made in subdued hues like black, cream and dusty rose, the line includes such unique pieces as lace-backed corset bras and crocheted cashmere boy shorts.
79 Greene St.
New York, NY 10012
212.965.8070, kikidm.com
3. Faire Frou Frou
STAR SHOPPERS Ashlee Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt
THE VIBE Alison and Gail, the mother-daughter team who own this chic boudoir-style shop, celebrate all things girlie. They cover the basics with a collection of T-shirt bras from Le MystÃ¨re and no-show thongs from Commando and Hanky Panky. Plus, they offer beautiful, over-the-top splurges from designers around the world, including handmade Italian nightgowns from Rosamosario and feather-trimmed panties from the British brand Myla.
13017A Ventura Blvd.
Studio City, CA 91604
818.783.4970, fairefroufrou.com
4. Catriona MacKechnie
STAR SHOPPERS Cameron Diaz, Ashley Olsen, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Teri Hatcher
THE VIBE This sleek, modern boutique in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District carries luxe items from lines like Dessous, Eres and Dolce amp Gabbana. Having a birthday, shower or other event? Sign up for their registry, to let your friends know exactly which pieces tickle your fancy.
400 West 14th St.
New York, NY 10014
212.242.3200
catrionamackechnie.com
5. Frederick’s of Hollywood
STAR SHOPPERS Emmy Rossum, Alyssa Milano, Jesse Metcalfe (with his girlfriend)
THE VIBE Just down the street from the Kodak Theatre (where the Oscars are held each year), shoppers can step into this 4,500-square-foot store for a modern take on Old Hollywood charm. From the leopard-print rugs to the chandeliers, you'll find the mood is feminine and glamorous. Even the dressing rooms have ambience-those with a phobia of unflattering fluorescent lighting will love the ego-boosting dimmers.
6751 Hollywood Blvd.
Hollywood, CA 90028
323.957.5953, fredericks.com
