Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
What's Your Summer Fashion Must-Have?
-
1. Blake Lively"I'd have to say the jumpsuit. They're super-cute and comfortable. I bought a bunch. "
-
2. Kate Hudson"I like to wear as little as possible! Sundresses, I live in sundresses."
-
3. Taylor Momsen"I'm kind of into floral prints right now. I don't ever like sweet things, but when you wear them right, it's very rock 'n roll."
-
4. Rosario Dawson"Wearing cute summer dresses with flip flops. My other summer must-have is a tan."
Click for Pretty Polish and Sandal Combos
-
5. Kerry Washington"I just got a Louis Vuitton stencil monogrammed bag and I love it."
Personalized monogram bag, Louis Vuitton, price upon request; call 1-866-884-8866
Click for more Star Bags
-
6. Jessica Szhor"I just got gladiator sandals from Coach. They're comfy and they go with anything. You can dress them up or dress them down."
Charlize sandal, Coach, $218; call 1-888-262-6224
Click for more Hot Summer Sandals.
-
7. AnnaLynne McCord"Anything white or linen. I just got back from Greece and I love the way white looks against all the colors there."
1 of 7
Blake Lively
"I'd have to say the jumpsuit. They're super-cute and comfortable. I bought a bunch. "
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM