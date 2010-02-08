Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"What's Your Spring Fashion Must-Have?"
1. Dianna Agron"Fun vintage floral dresses. I live in vintage dresses-they’re easy and they make me feel like a girl."
2. Carey Mulligan"I want to go into Marni and Miu Miu and buy absolutely every single thing, but I’m too poor! Cascading long dresses, cotton jumpsuits, big, gorgeous necklaces..."
3. Lea Michele"Boyfriend jeans. Any kind because I have a really expensive pair from Barney's that are really awesome, but I also have a pair from Express that are just as great."
4. Jayma Mays"I really want a utility jacket. I have a ton of skirts and dresses that I can just put it over to give my look an edge and not make it so dressy."
5. Lake Bell"This year I'm just looking forward to anything colorful and flowy. I wear lots of sundresses. They're just so comfortable and easy. It's like wearing nothing at all!"
