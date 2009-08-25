Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"What's Your Handbag Philosophy?"
-
1. Jessica Alba"I usually go with one bag all day. At night, I try to downsize to something smaller. It's usually a shoe to purse situation, although sometimes I'll wear a great bag with sneakers. And sometimes I have to wear a bag that's big enough to fit my daughter's bottles, diapers and wipes!"
-
2. Kerry Washington"I don't have one! I have some staples, but my handbag decisions have to be vetted and advised by people with expertise in that area."
-
3. Nicky Hilton"I used to buy a lot of 'It' bags, but now I look for more classic pieces. I was accumulating so many trendy bags."
-
4. Sophia Bush"I switch bags pretty often, more so even in the summer. A great bag can make an outfit."
-
5. Kristin Davis"I come from the South where matching is the thing. My stylist is totally against it, so I'm always at war with my internal drives to match!"
-
6. Rebecca Gayheart"When I get a brand new bag, I wear it for months and months."
1 of 6
Jessica Alba
"I usually go with one bag all day. At night, I try to downsize to something smaller. It's usually a shoe to purse situation, although sometimes I'll wear a great bag with sneakers. And sometimes I have to wear a bag that's big enough to fit my daughter's bottles, diapers and wipes!"
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM