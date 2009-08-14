Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"What's Your Fall Fashion Must-Have?"
1. Zoe Saldana"I've never been a leather person but I'm very into wearing leather pants this year. I also saw these amazing Versace booties that drove me insane."
-Reporting by Kara Warner
2. Megan FoxStar QampA: What's Your Fall Fashion Must-Have? - Megan Fox
3. Rumer Willis"I'm really digging these jeans by a company called Four Stroke that I just discovered."
4. Mila Kunis"Fall is all about the jackets. I'm not okay with that shoulder pad look though. Dynasty needs to stay in the '80s."
5. Kaley Cuoco"I love sweaters. I also have this giant Eskimo hat that I wore last year. I wish I could wear it every day. It's too warm for it now, but..."
6. Lindsay Price"I'm liking the different types of tights that you can wear with high heels. There are lots of different colors and textures."
