Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
What's Your Denim Personality?
-
1. Denim Personality: Classic Cool
Crisp indigos in structured silhouettes—like trousers and wide-legs—make these jeans perfect for the workplace or a great option for non-jean lovers.
-
2. Denim Personality: Classic Cool
Bliss and Mischief | $376
-
3. Denim Personality: Classic Cool
Tibi | $445
-
4. Denim Personality: Classic Cool
Ellery | $491
-
5. Denim Personality: Classic Cool
Khaite | $320
-
6. Denim Personality: Tomboy
The slightly slouchy cut of these styles conveys an insouciant cool.
-
7. Denim Personality: Tomboy
Raey | $184
-
8. Denim Personality: Tomboy
AMO | $255
-
9. Denim Personality: Tomboy
DL 1961 | $198
-
10. Denim Personality: Tomboy
Levi's | $98
-
11. Denim Personality: Trend-Obsessed
Two-tones, patches, undone hems—this category has everything for the fashion-forward girl who loves a right-now flourish.
-
12. Denim Personality: Trend Obsessed
AG Jeans | $235
-
13. Denim Personality: Trend Obsessed
Guess | $122
-
14. Denim Personality: Trend Obsessed
Lucky Brand | $119
-
15. Denim Personality: Trend Obsessed
Off White | $590
-
16. Denim Personality: Bombshell
Skinnies feel new again in super-dark or clean white washes, with a few rips at the knees here and there.
-
-
18. Denim Personality: Bombshell
Paige | $219
-
19. Denim Personality: Bombshell
KUT from the Kloth | $79
-
20. Denim Personality: Bombshell
7 for All Mankind | $219
