Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored?
1. Blake Lively"I get some good deals at charity shopping events like InStyle's Super Saturday and 7th On Sale."
2. Kelly Ripa"I got a $2,000 Fendi dress for $200. I am the best bargain shopper ever."
3. Kerry Washington"I've found some great bargains in my mother's closet!"
4. Rachel Zoe"I got a vintage Halston dress for about $100 at a Paris flea market. It was a great moment."
5. Kelly Rutherford"I always try to get a bargain. I love sales, so Neiman Marcus Last Call is fantastic."
