What to Wear to Fly Around the Moon

Today, February 27th, 2017, Elon Musk (whom I just refer to as My Friend Maye’s son) announced that SpaceX will fly two private citizens on a passenger flight around the moon next year. Who will they be? We’re not sure. What should they wear? That I think we can help with.
If I were going on a chic trip to the moon, I’d make sure my outfit was both thematic and appropriate for the conditions. Naturally, this would mean finding the perfect bag, shoes, jewelry, and coat.
1. The Jacket
It’s ALL about the space suit. I’m positive this does not constitute as space-wear in the literal sense, but the MA-1 was the official U.S. Air Force and Navy flight jacket that had room for things like oxygen masks. Sure, such features are not present in this version, but we can pretend.
Available at Alpha Industries | $200
2. The Bag
Astronauts always have backpacks. Typically, they are white and perfectly match the space suit. Stand out with this galactic backpack, from Saint Laurent. You can use it when you get home, too.
Available at Ssense | $950
3. The Jewelry
Traveling with expensive jewelry—whether you’re going to a different city, a different country, or a different planet—is always a risk. Find a fabulous pair of cubic zirconia earrings that will shine bright … like a diamond.
Available at Amazon | $22
4. The Eyewear
Do astronauts wear ski goggles in space? 100% no. But where on Earth (pun INTENDED) does one find a space helmet? These will suffice.
Available at Sunglass Hut | $280
5. The Shoes
Practical? Not so much. But these Margiela boots, splattered with sparkling silver glitter, are so perfect for the occasion! Plus, the block heel will ensure you don’t stick anyone with your stiletto while floating in the spaceship.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $990