What to Wear to Fly Around the Moon

Today, February 27th, 2017, Elon Musk (whom I just refer to as My Friend Maye’s son) announced that SpaceX will fly two private citizens on a passenger flight around the moon next year. Who will they be? We’re not sure. What should they wear? That I think we can help with.

If I were going on a chic trip to the moon, I’d make sure my outfit was both thematic and appropriate for the conditions. Naturally, this would mean finding the perfect bag, shoes, jewelry, and coat.

WATCH: 13 Moments That Took 87-Year-Old Astronaut Buzz Aldrin from Moonwalk to Catwalk