What to Wear When You Need a Confidence Boost at Work

Shop the look: 1. Stella McCartney pants, $795; net-a-porter.com 2. H&M earrings, $13; hm.com 3. Daya by Zendaya top, $38; dayabyzendaya.com 4. Beck Jewels bracelet, $125; beckjewels.com 5. The Row heels, $1,190; bergdorfgoodman.com 6. Persaman New York bag, $400; persamannewyork.com 7. Skinny Dip London iPad case, $30; skinnydiplondon.com

Question, how are you supposed to make bank when you just feel like you stank (work-wise)? Confidence is no easy emotion to muster, but here’s how to conjure some up—at least sartorially. Let’s start with a grand silhouette: take this pair of floaty, wide-leg trousers for instance and pair it with a luxe, satin blouse for mega I’m-confident-in-what-I’m-doing vibes. Complete the look with a standout purse, elevated jewelry, and sharp heels. Now how’s that for workwear?