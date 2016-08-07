5 Celebrity-Inspired Workwear Outfits for the Week Ahead

The second to last day of the work week is an especially tough one: You’re feeling fatigued from three hard days of the 9-to-5 (or 6, or 7) grind, but can’t relaxed quite yet. Easygoing separates like Gwyneth Paltrow’s here—or this COS top and these Tibi culottes—are the most comfortable way to power through without breaking HR rules. While the drape of the fabric looks elegant, it doesn’t feel much different from sweats you’ll be wearing in 48 hours time (47 and 55 minutes by the time you finish reading this story—not that anyone’s counting).